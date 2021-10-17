Revel Lounge temporarily shut down after 3 people shot inside

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence Board of Licenses has voted to shut down Revel Lounge until Wednesday after three people were shot early Sunday morning inside the establishment.

Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi said the incident happened at 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

Verdi said when officers arrived to the scene, they found blood and clothing scattered across the floor, broken furniture and also broken bottles all over the building.

One victim, a 33-year-old man, was found behind the club and had apparent gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen and shoulders. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A second victim, a 29-year-old man, was found inside the club and also taken to the hospital.

A third victim, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by a friend after suffering a gunshot wound to the knee and calf area.

While at the hospital, the woman told police that an altercation began near the DJ booth, then someone began shooting.

Police were also told 21-year-old woman was injured during the incident. She had a large laceration to her back, from either being stabbed or stepped on while trying to leave the building.

Verdi said no arrests have been made yet in this incident. At last check, all victims were in stable condition.

This isn’t the first time there have been shootings at or near this lounge.

In August, Commander Verdi said a 25-year-old man was shot and killed outside the establishment . At the time, the BOL had voted to temporarily close Revel Lounge.

