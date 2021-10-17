Lane Kiffin sends string of tweets trolling Tennessee fans

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lane Kiffin took the brunt of the Tennessee Volunteers faithful’s wrath on Saturday night. As chaos ensued around the game, his Ole Miss Rebels escaped with a hard-fought victory.

Additionally, Kiffin escaped after being targeted by fans throwing debris onto the field. After getting hit by a golf ball during the game, Kiffin caught a water bottle thrown his way before throwing his visor into the crowd.

Instead of throwing his visor back onto the field like a rival team throwing a home run, Tennessee fans fought over Kiffin’s visor. Of course, the Ole Miss head coach got a kick out of that.

Kiffin may be sorely mistaken if he believes the hand signs he was getting meant No. 1, but his tongue-in-cheek comment is hilarious no matter what. Moreover, Kiffin continued his twitter spat by calling out Odell Beckham Jr.

When a water bottle was thrown his way, the Ole Miss head coach channeled his inner OBJ by making a spectacular catch. Kiffin called out Beckham Jr., telling him to match that — while also stating his case for the Sportscenter Top 10.

Moreover, Kiffin quoted a tweet of him praying with a gif thanking god for Ole Miss’ victory. God didn’t just get Kiffin a victory, but also helped him get off the field as Tennessee fans went ballistic.

Finally, the Rebels coach pleaded with the Manning brothers to be there as Eli and Peyton make good on their bet. Prior to the game, Eli challenged Peyton to a bet where the loser would have to wear the other team’s jersey for their next Manning-cast presentation.

Tennessee fans had their fun last night, but Kiffin is getting his retribution this morning. Turn on alerts — Lane Kiffin’s twitter account is the place to be right now.

Lane Kiffin: ‘This is a great place and great fans.’

When Eli and Peyton Manning watched the chaos in the comfort of their homes, Lane Kiffin was in the middle of it. After his team was victorious, Kiffin addressed the behavior in a postgame interview. Instead of disparaging the Volunteers’ fanbase, the Rebels head coach opted to compliment them.

“Relief,” Kiffin told ESPN’s Cole Cubelic during the post-game interview about what he felt. “I don’t know if I’m more excited we found a way to win or I didn’t get hit with the golf balls they were throwing at me. But no really, our defense rose to the occasion. We did horrible on offense by not finishing off. (Matt Carrol) battled with a ton of injuries around him. We had basically four starters didn’t play on offense. So an electric crowd — credit to them — this is a great place and great fans.”

Moreover, Kiffin talked about the message he sent to his team after being hit with the golf ball.

“Well, they were just throwing stuff and I said ‘put your helmets on let’s play,’” he said. “It was actually their people who came over and moved us off. …It is what it is. They’re passionate fans and they’re 100,00 people who came to see a show. It didn’t end up the way they wanted; so it is what it is”