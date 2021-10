Do you want to know how to catch Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go? Ghost-type Pokemon are some of the rarest in Pokemon Go. They are an essential part of your team for battling Psychic and Fighting Pokemon. So how do you catch ghost types in Pokémon Go? Outside of the yearly Halloween events, ghost Pokemon can seem hard to find. Yet with the right knowledge and strategy, you can drastically improve your chances of finding and catching those spooky, mischief-making partners. The most important factors for catching ghosts are the time of day and your local weather. So what should you be looking for?

