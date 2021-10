Two days after Jon Gruden's stunning resignation as Raiders head coach, owner Mark Davis addressed his team Wednesday morning. Davis said a lot. He discussed the timeline of events leading to Gruden's exit, including multiple leaks of the coach's personal emails in which he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. He also talked about how close he was to Gruden, how difficult the situation was for both of them, and why he chose longtime Gruden assistant Rich Bisaccia as the right man to be interim coach as the franchise tries to move forward. He was, in the words of one coach, "all positive."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO