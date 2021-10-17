CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins' Mack Hollins: Headed for extra snaps

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Hollins is expected to take on an expanded role at receiver for the Dolphins during Sunday's game in London against the Jaguars with DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring) and Preston Williams (groin) inactive for the...

www.cbssports.com

987theshark.com

Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
Jaylen Waddle
Devante Parker
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins release LB Shaquem Griffin from practice squad to make room for familiar face

The Miami Dolphins brought back a familiar face at linebacker but cut ties with an NFL fan favorite in the process. The Dolphins released linebacker Shaquem Griffin, a player beloved by football fans for his story of overcoming his amputated left hand to become a college football star at Central Florida and then reach the NFL, from their practice squad to make room to sign Vince Biegel. Biegel ...
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
Yardbarker

Dolphins 2021 Week 5 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

When it comes to the Miami Dolphins snap counts, we always have to start with the continuing curious case of Noah Igbioghene. The 2020 first-round pick didn't play any snaps in the 45-17 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium because he was inactive for the fourth time in five games this season.
Miami Herald

Extra points: Five more thoughts on Dolphins-Buccaneers as Miami drops to 1-4

The score was close for three quarters, but the reality — and the final score — showed just how far behind the Miami Dolphins were against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Dolphins dropped their fourth consecutive game, this one 45-17 against the defending Super Bowl champions. Here are...
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Returns from head injury

Baker (head) re-entered Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jaguars in the second quarter, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. The linebacker finished the contest with eight tackles (five solo) and three quarterback hits. Baker was shaken up on the Jaguars' first possession of the game in the first quarter...
NFL

