Kreider scored a power-play goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Washington. He also registered two hits and two PIM. Kreider spoiled Vitek Vanecek's shutout bid midway through the third period, converting a nifty re-direct on the doorstep to make it a 4-1 game. Kreider skated on New York's top line with Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere, but that unit was only able to generate four shots on goal, three of them by Lafreniere. The 30-year-old Kreider is gunning for a fourth straight 20-goal campaign.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO