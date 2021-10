The once-mousy brown Ball wowed audiences as a redhead who at age 40 — and that was O-L-D then — gave birth to Little Ricky in a television first; being pregnant was not discussed at the time; Ricky said she was “‘specting.” The episode where she gave birth was the highest-rated episode of the series and one of the most-watched television events ever. This was before color television, before more than three networks, and when many homes didn’t even have a television set. That’s the kind of popularity this sitcom attracted. Plus, it was the first television show recorded before a live studio audience, and it was shot with 35-mm film and not 16-mm film that was used in the day.

