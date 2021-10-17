CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota based moccasin company apologizes for profiting off Native American culture

capradio.org
 7 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with artist Adrienne Benjamin about her new role as "reconciliation advisor" to Minnetonka Moccasins, following the company's apology for appropriating Native culture. Transcript. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. Minnesota-based company Minnetonka started selling moccasins and other Native-inspired gear in...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

California Teacher Dances With Feathery Headdress, Mocks Native American Culture, Placed on Leave

A white California teacher is on paid leave after a video of her appearing to mock Native American culture went viral. After a student-captured video of her dancing in Native American-inspired headgear, ABC7 reports, Candice Reed was placed on leave from North High School in Riverside. The district is investigating after the math teacher put on a headdress made of fake feathers and made tomahawk motions while chanting “soh-cah-toa.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KARE 11

Live updates: Minnesota Native Americans hit hard by recent COVID spike

State health officials say Native Americans have contracted COVID-19 at two to three times the rate of white Minnesotans over the past month. The director of the Center for American Indian and Minority Health at the University of Minnesota, Mary Owen, says there are large pockets of unvaccinated people in the 18 to 49 age range in Minnesota’s tribal communities and across the country.
MINNESOTA STATE
calpoly.edu

‘The Flame That Guides All of Us.’ Native American and Indigenous Cultural Center Opens

The Cal Poly community celebrated the new Native American and Indigenous Cultural Center (NAICC) during a campus gathering on Oct. 14. The center aims to provide more support for the Native and Indigenous communities on and off campus through mentorship programs, academic support, and art, dance and crafting activities specific to Native American and Indigenous cultures.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Bakersfield Channel

Minnetonka apologizes for profiting from Native-inspired designs

Shoemaker Minnetonka issued an apology to the Native community for profiting off the culture. "We deeply and meaningfully apologize for having benefited from selling Native-inspired designs without directly honoring Native culture or communities," said David Miller, CEO of Minnetonka. The company, which is known for its moccasins, said it's committed...
BUSINESS
MSNBC

New recognition for Native Americans

On this first officially recognized Indigenous People’s Day, Julian Brave Noisecat and Jenni Monet discuss the holiday, the progress that still needs to be made, and the chipping away of Native American voting rights.Oct. 12, 2021.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Native American Culture#Moccasin#Npr#Minnetonka#Indigenous Peoples#Anishinaabe#Non English
Channel 3000

‘We share responsibility for acknowledging the pain’: Wisconsin issues apology for role in Native American boarding schools

ONEIDA — Wisconsin leaders have issued a formal apology for the state’s role in coercing Native American children to attend boarding schools during a more than 100-year-long federal campaign to strip them of their cultural identities and heritage. Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Monday — Indigenous Peoples’ Day...
WISCONSIN STATE
baylorlariat.com

Baylor needs to include Native Americans in cultural celebrations

Monday was Indigenous Peoples’ Day — a day that has aimed to rewrite the oppressive history of Columbus Day since 1934 — and to celebrate, Baylor did nothing. As of an Oct. 8 Presidential Proclamation, Indigenous Peoples’ Day has become a recognized day in the White House celebrating America’s “diverse history and the Indigenous peoples” who helped make the United States of America what it is today. If President Joe Biden can recognize the contribution the Indigenous peoples made to our society, Baylor’s Diversity & Inclusion Office can too.
WACO, TX
Footwear News

Minnetonka Apologizes to Native American Community After Decades-Long History of Cultural Appropriation

After 75 years in business, Minnetonka is apologizing to the Native American community. Today, the Minnesota-based footwear company is announcing publicly that it recognizes that its original products launched in 1946, some of which are still sold today, have been appropriated from Native American culture. Minnetonka acknowledged their appropriation in...
MINNETONKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Athol Daily News

Native Americans are focus of library program

ATHOL — Robin Shtulman invites the public to the Athol Public Library on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to explore the history of Native Americans in New England in a program titled, “Native Americans of New England: History, Colonial Legacies and Survival.”. “While we will not turn a blind eye to...
ATHOL, MA
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Issues Apology for Native American Residential Schools

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Governor Tony Evers is issuing an official apology for the state of Wisconsin's policy of forcing Native Americans into residential schools. Governor Evers signed that executive order on Monday as part of a commemoration of Indigenous People's Day. That practice ran for more than 100 years, and thousands of Native American children were forced from their homes into schools where they were forcibly taught English and removed from native languages and cultures.
WISCONSIN STATE
newscenter1.tv

Native Americans’ Day at Crazy Horse

CUSTER, S.D. — There was a full day of events Crazy Horse Memorial to commemorate Native Americans’ Day on Monday. Guests gathered in front of the veranda for a full schedule. Featured events included performances and guest speakers such as the Mark Mickelson, the son of former governor George S. Mickelson, and Lula Red Cloud, the great-great granddaughter of Oglala Lakota Chief Red Cloud.
CUSTER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Celebrating Native Americans’ Day with ‘Dignity’

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — Some people celebrated Native Americans’ Day by taking pictures of “Dignity” along the Missouri River at Chamberlain. To Native Americans, the statue is something their kids and grandkids can look up to in more ways than one. “To me, it means a lot,” said Sisseton Wahpeton...
CHAMBERLAIN, SD
Kat Kountry 105

15 Minnesota-Based Companies That Have the Largest Number of Employees

Minnesota has some incredible, massive companies based in the state, like Target, Best Buy, and Mayo Clinic. But which one of them employs the most people?. Not including the part-time jobs I worked growing up, I have never worked for a company with more than a few thousand people. I don't know how I would feel about working for a massive company like Target. Would it be stressful because so many people are looking to you? Or would it be cool because you're part of such a massive company that everyone knows? Let me know how you would feel about working for one of these huge companies. We can chat on our free app.
BUSINESS
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Time to end the race-based law that harms Native American children

More than a dozen states have recently chosen to recognize the second Monday in October not as Columbus Day but as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, in an effort to acknowledge the nation’s indebtedness to Native Americans, as well as the many injustices they have experienced over the centuries. It’s fitting, then, that the Supreme Court is now poised to consider a case involving one of the greatest injustices ever inflicted on Native Americans.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy