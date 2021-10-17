Gov. Hutchinson addresses pathways to freedom, success

The Missouri State Board of Education (State Board) has authorized the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to request the Secretary of State and Joint Committee on Administrative Rules allow the new amendment to the certification process for substitute teachers to take effect in early November instead of Dec. 31. The State Board determined that the emergency amendment was necessary because of the severe shortage of substitute teachers, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19 and the more severe Delta variant of the virus.”The sooner this new path to certification can be made available to potential substitute teachers, the better,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “When schools cannot find substitute teachers, other full-time classroom teachers often have to fill in and give up valuable, much-needed time to prepare instructional materials, grade student work, and collaborate with colleagues — forcing those teachers to complete these tasks in their personal time.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO