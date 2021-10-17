CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Hutchinson addresses pathways to freedom, success

By Staff
KTLO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my priorities has been to help pave a path to success for those who are re-entering society after a prison term. Today I’d like to talk about how we’ve addressed that. I also want to share the story of a man who spent his life encouraging young people to...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Hutchinson should veto the Congressional redistricting plan

Last week, the Arkansas legislature sent up bills that would enact new congressional maps for our voting districts. Gov. Asa Hutchinson should not sign these into law. Every 10 years, the legislature redraws the federal Congressional district lines to reflect changes in population according to the U.S. Census. While the goal is to balance each district to roughly the same population count, raw numbers are not the only consideration when drawing new district boundaries. Keeping communities intact is not only important, but also it’s legally required.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
KATV

Gov. Asa Hutchinson to call special tax cut session soon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P) — A special session to consider an income tax reduction will be called “as soon as we get the votes lined up,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday. He also said it is “premature” for legislators to consider a Texas-style abortion bill during the called session. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Houston Nutt
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Gov. Kevin Stitt to address Bartlesville leaders

Gov. Kevin Stitt will address the Bartlesville business community Oct. 26, discussing important state-level topics impacting the community and answering questions. The annual event is part of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Forum Series. The governor’s talk will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Church. The last...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
THV11

Gov. Hutchinson eases quarantine requirements for K-12 students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At his weekly press briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced changes to requirements of what type of COVID exposure constitutes quarantine in schools. From now on, a student only has to quarantine if they've been within three feet of someone with the virus for fifteen minutes. This is a change from the previous guidance of being exposed within six feet.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big D#Prison#Restore Hope
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey addresses new prison facilities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey stopped in Birmingham on Thursday to talk about the prison construction bill she recently signed. She's faced criticism for using the state's COVID-19 relief money to help build two new prisons. Learn more in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
casscountyonline.com

Extending the Panhandle Pathway

Last Updated on October 13, 2021 by Friends of the Panhandle Pathway. As winter approaches we hope that you were able to get out and enjoy the Panhandle Pathway this summer. The Friends of the Panhandle Pathway (a non-profit volunteer organization) has exciting news about the future of the trail.
CASS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
umaine.edu

Hutchinson Center

Professional Development Survey – Please respond by Nov. 8, 2021. Hello friends! As you know, our goal at the UMaine Hutchinson Center is to create high-quality professional development programs that meet our community’s needs. We’re hard at work developing programs that address knowledge and skill gaps in workforces in Maine and beyond. We humbly ask for your input to ensure that your needs are considered and prioritized as we make sense of workforce needs in 2022 and the future.
ORONO, ME
KTLO

Missouri expedites substitute teacher certifications

The Missouri State Board of Education (State Board) has authorized the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to request the Secretary of State and Joint Committee on Administrative Rules allow the new amendment to the certification process for substitute teachers to take effect in early November instead of Dec. 31. The State Board determined that the emergency amendment was necessary because of the severe shortage of substitute teachers, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19 and the more severe Delta variant of the virus.”The sooner this new path to certification can be made available to potential substitute teachers, the better,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “When schools cannot find substitute teachers, other full-time classroom teachers often have to fill in and give up valuable, much-needed time to prepare instructional materials, grade student work, and collaborate with colleagues — forcing those teachers to complete these tasks in their personal time.”
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy