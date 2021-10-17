Mild Monday with highs around 70

Overnight will be chilly once again. Near the lake lows will be in the mid to low 40s, inland lows will fall into the upper 30s. A few low-lying spots could see patchy frost by morning, but widespread frost is not expected. Skies remain clear overnight.

Monday will be a mild day with highs around 70-degrees and lots of sunshine. Tuesday we see a few more clouds, but still plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s... not record-breaking warmth, but well above average for mid to late October.

Wednesday scattered showers move in, and a cold front sweeps through late Wednesday. Much cooler air arrives by Thursday, and scattered rain continues through at least the first part of the day. An early look at rain totals suggests we could see 0.25-0.50" of rain. Highs Thursday will only be in the 50s, and Thursday night/Friday morning could be the coldest night of the season.

MONDAY: Sunny

High: 70

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Scattered showers

High: 73

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers

High: 70

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers

High: 55

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 53

