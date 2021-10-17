CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Cooler & drier start to the week

By Meteorologist Pat Cavlin
 12 days ago
After one more hot afternoon, cooler weather arrives overnight.

Most areas Monday morning will find themselves in the upper 60s to near 70. This will be the first time, for a few spots, that temperatures have dropped that low since May. The cooler weather is a product of lower humidity that filters in later tonight. This drier air mass will remain in place through the first half of the week.

As a result, expect sunshine, highs in the upper 80s to near 90, lower humidity, and overnight lows in the upper 60s through Wednesday. Humidity will gradually return this week, eventually becoming high enough to support a few isolated shower chances by Thursday.

Another weak front may approach again for next weekend, but no significant cool-downs are expected for now.

Fort Myers, FL
