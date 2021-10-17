CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump being subpoenaed by the January 6 committee is not 'far-fetched', says Rep. Stacey Plaskett

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Former President Donald Trump (L), Rep. Stacey Plaskett (R).

Getty Images (L), Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call (R)

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett said that the prospect of Donald Trump being subpoenaed by the January 6 committee is not "far-fetched."
  • Plaskett noted that Trump has recently been compelled to sit for a deposition for a civil case.
  • Trump's recent attempts to invoke executive privilege to withhold information were rejected by the White House.

The prospect that former President Donald Trump could be subpoenaed by the January 6 committee investigating the Capitol siege is not "far-fetched," Rep. Stacey Plaskett told MSNBC on Saturday.

"They're going to be bound by the facts and the law, and if that means deposing the president, they will do so," the Democratic representative for the Virgin Islands told MSNBC.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat chairman of the January 6 House select committee, told CNN on Thursday that "nobody is off-limits to a subpoena from this committee."

Speaking to MSNBC, Plaskett referenced that Trump has recently been ordered by a judge to sit for a videotaped deposition in a civil case relating to a 2015 incident at one of his rallies.

"His ability to remove himself from depositions in this matter may be far-fetched," she said.

Plaskett added that a Trump deposition might only be the tip of the iceberg of the committee's probed into how he behaved in the White House on January 6, including records of cellphone and Twitter accounts and communications with individuals.

The former president has previously said he would "fight the Subpoenas on Executive Privilege and other grounds, for the good of our Country."

On October 8, the Biden White House denied a request from Trump's legal team to withhold documents from the select committee on the grounds of "executive privilege."

White House counsel Dana Remus instructed the National Archives to turn over the "initial batch of documents" related to the House committee's request.

Trump's legal team has also instructed his former advisors and aides , including Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, and Kash Patel, to not comply with subpoenas issued by the House committee.

On Thursday, the select committee moved to pursue criminal contempt charges against Bannon for not cooperating with them.

"Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee and is instead hiding behind the former President's insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke," Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement .

President Joe Biden said on Friday that he supported prosecution for those who defy subpoenas.

Viva Satire!!
6d ago

Many Americans are looking forward to Former Presdient Trump, refusing to comply with a Congressional Subpeona, and watching him being locked up on live TV.

45
Allen101
6d ago

They should make him show up in person and make him answer all questions.We American people want the truth.

39
clwhiteh
6d ago

the wheels of justice need to speed up. this ahole has been a criminal his entire adult life. lock him up already.

28
