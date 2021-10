I'm not sure how to really start the column this week. I feel like Chicago Bulls security guard John Michael Wozniak doing the "Jordan shrug" after pitching quarters with Michael Jordan. Staring into the eyes of sportsbooks sheepishly grinning -- almost apologetic -- that I caused them some pain this past weekend. #DajaniDimes is rolling. We went 4-1 on our top five picks and 10-5-1 overall last week. Over the last two weeks, we are 21-10-1 against the spread. We are also now 45-34-1, which is good for No. 2 at CBS Sports among the 10 journalists who give an ATS pick for every game each week.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO