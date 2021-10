Photographs by: Courtesy of Onur Karadeniz Architects. Bukhari House is located in Istanbul and designed to be a farm house near the outskirts of the city. The house is named after the client’s surname. At the beginning, there was two separate old houses located at the site. The two-story house to be used as the main building and the other will serve as a guest house and will be designed later. The roof and the second floor of the existing two-story house is completely demolished and a new addition is laid right next to the existing one. A new steel roof system is designed to integrate the two structures (existing to be masonry and the new addition to be concrete).

