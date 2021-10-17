CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County traffic stop turns into arrest of drunk driver, loaded gun and drugs among confiscated items

WANE 15
 6 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a routine traffic stop quickly escalated to an arrest on multiple charges in Orange County on Friday night.

David B. Guthrie mugshot at 11:30 p.m. Friday

Indiana State Police Sergeant Mike Allen stopped a white Chevrolet pickup truck for driving left of center and failing to signal for a lane change while traveling on State Road 56 in French Lick on Friday night.

During the traffic stop, officers found the license plates on the vehicle were fake. West Baden Officer Andy Burkhardt sent his K-9 partner, Asher, to the truck, where the dog let officers know illegal substances were inside.

Officers then searched the truck and found about 16 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and five different controlled substances. A loaded handgun and over $5000 were also found.

The driver refused a field sobriety test, so a search warrant for his blood was obtained. The driver, 56-year-old David B. Guthrie of Huron, was arrested on multiple charges and put in the Orange County Jail.

Guthrie is charged with possession and dealing methamphetamine over 10 grams while in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

