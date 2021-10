The classic iOS game Tiny Wings has been added to the Apple Arcade this week. The simple one tap game has been at the top of iOS mobile games for quite some time as it is easy to learn and does not take much commitment to play a game or two. Because of its exceeding popularity, Tiny Wings now costs $1.99 to play on the App Store. However, those with an Apple Arcade account will have the option to play for no extra charge other than the initial subscription.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO