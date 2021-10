It’s a move that most of us have been waiting for this season in a way to shake up soothing on the defense. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport has word that Daniel Sorensen will be moved out of the starting rotation at safety in order to make room for Juan Thornhill as the Chiefs hope for a different defensive outcome in Week 6 than the pitiful numbers allowed through the season’s first five games.

