When Reginald Brown was walking to school in the third grade and first called a sissy and slurs for gay people, Brown didn’t even know the meaning of the words. “About five or six older boys from my neighborhood, from the sixth grade, surrounded me and started calling me [expletive], punk and sissy,” Brown said. “I had no idea what these words meant, but I could tell from their tone of voice, the look in their eyes, it probably had something to do with the fact that I was attracted to males.”

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO