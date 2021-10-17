CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles News: PFF had Tay Gowan as a top 70 player in the 2021 NFL Draft

By Brandon Lee Gowton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Eagles add a PFF draft favorite at cornerback: Tay Gowan was PFF’s eighth-ranked cornerback and a top-70 player overall on PFF’s Final Big Board for the 2021 NFL Draft after allowing just 40% of the passes into his coverage to be completed in...

Is Nick Sirianni in over his head?

That the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-4 after their first six games in an admitted “transition year” isn’t a total shock or embarrassment. How the Eagles have looked getting to this point, though, is a different story. It’s hard to feel really great about the head coach and quarterback after six games. The former has especially drawn a lot of ire and has people wondering: Is Nick Sirianni in over his head?
Weapon X Mailbag: Who is responsible for the Eagles’ screen calls?

I hope you enjoyed an Eagles free (and likely stress-free) Sunday. Just like that anxiety you have during game week though, the mailbag is BACK!. If you want to ask a question for a future mailbag, you can tweet at me or email bleedinggreeninfo@gmail.com. @PatrickO_Leary: Do you think the screens...
How many games will the Eagles win with the “easiest schedule” in the NFL?

If it feels like the Eagles have faced a lot of really good teams so far this year, you’re not wrong. The Birds’ 2021 schedule has been brutal thus far, with tough match-ups against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucs, the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, and two Super Bowl contenders, the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Their two wins have come against the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, who are crashing back to earth.
Nick Sirianni talks Lane Johnson’s return, importance of mental health

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni was back to work on Wednesday and spoke to reporters ahead of practice. He talked about Lane Johnson returning to the team and the importance of mental health, as well as what he learned from the self-scouting process earlier in the week and why being able to watch other games on Sunday was valuable.
Eagles News: Philadelphia has a “common sense issue”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... There’s a theoretical ideal NFL run-pass ratio range which depends on a team’s personnel and the game situations they face. It may well hover below 30.0% for a team with Brady or Mahomes at quarterback, established playmakers across the skill positions, and Bruce Arians or Andy Reid supervising the game plans. The Eagles have novice coaches, a quarterback with 10 career starts, and speedy but inexperienced wide receivers. Even after the Zach Ertz trade, the strength of their offense is Sanders, the offensive line, and tight end. They need to be “balanced”—we’re talking about running the ball at least one-third of the time in neutral situations here, not caveman stuff—if they hope to remain competitive and give Hurts a fair chance to develop. There’s a valid argument to be made that the Eagles’ underlying problem isn’t a low run-pass ratio, but the fact that Nick Sirianni and his coaches may have no idea what they are doing. That leads us directly into our next segment. [...] And then there are the Eagles, who have attempted the fewest passes over the middle of any team in the NFL. You know, the team that had Ertz until last Friday and still has Dallas Goedert at tight end? The team that only runs 23.8% of the time? The team with Miles Sand … forget it. And take a look at that ANY/A, which is higher than any team on the over-the-middle passing leaderboard. (The Seahawks lead the NFL in ANY/A for this category, though not for long). So the Eagles appear to excel at rushing and at throwing over the middle. They also appear built to do both those things well, even with Ertz gone. Yet they do both of those things far less than any other team in the NFL. That’s a quality control issue. It’s a coaching experience issue. It’s a freakin’ common sense issue. Sirianni better figure out the obvious in a hurry, because his career, Hurts’ career, and the future of the franchise depends on it.
The coach Nick Sirianni “can become” looks pretty bad

There’s a line from Jeffery Lurie about Nick Sirianni that I keep coming back to. I try not to, but I can’t escape it. I think of it when I see another bad play called. I think about it when Sirianni admits to a fault of his in a press conference and then repeats that fault on the field the following week. I think of it when I’m talking to other people about the Eagles this season. Others have used it too recently. The line comes from Lurie’s call to offer Sirianni the job.
