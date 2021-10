With Justin Holl dealing with some sort of illness, the Toronto Maple Leafs tasked Timothy Liljegren with filling in for him Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Liljegren was the obvious depth defenseman option to keep after training camp and he had played about half the preseason next to Muzzin, so having him slot into that job seemed like the most logical move. But in doing so, Sheldon Keefe has placed Liljegren above Rasmus Sandin and Travis Dermott. So does Keefe actually see Liljegren as a top-four option or was this just a situation where style and opportunity overcame seniority?

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO