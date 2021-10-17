CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Drier air arrives Monday

By Meteorologist Andrew Adams
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaBzD_0cTv5TLA00

A cold front passed through the area on Sunday, though the impacts of the front are a little delayed.

The humidity finally clears out overnight, allowing us to cool off into the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday morning. Highs will only cool off into the upper 80s, though the drier air will make that feel rather comfortable.

Moisture at the surface, and higher up in the atmosphere, returns as we head through the middle of the week. Highs will rebound into the low 90s, and the chance for some isolated afternoon showers will continue into next weekend.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days, per the National Hurricane Center.

