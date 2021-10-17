'Fox & Friends' celebrates National Pasta Day

October 20th is International Chef's Day. It's a day intended to commemorate the chefs, professional or otherwise in our lives. Whether they're the reliable chefs at your favorite restaurant or good'ol home cooks that keep delivering deliciousness daily. CACIO E PEPE. Today, I honor the original chef in my life,...
Coming up on Sunday, October 17, it is National Pasta Day. In honor of the carb-loving holiday, Shane Co. did a little study to find out each state's favorite pasta dish. With all the amounts of lasagna I was forced to choke down growing up, my guess would be that lasagna is our state's favorite. But Shane Co.'s study found otherwise.
On October 14th, we get to celebrate National Dessert Day! Who doesn’t love a sweet treat every once in a while? To help all of you celebrate with your pups, we wanted to share this paw-fect puppy parfait recipe!. What you’ll need:. Small, plastic or paper cups (clear plastic shows...
Today, October 15, is National Mushroom Day, and before you run to the kitchen to make a mushroom stroganoff for dinner, learn more about the health benefits of these powerful fungi. Mushrooms are full of vital minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and powerful, immune-boosting compounds that help fight infection, diseases, and promote...
