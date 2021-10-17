CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Notebook: Cup Series Title Drive Down to Three Teams; Xfinity Series’ John Hunter Nemechek Rallies to Win; Officials Crack Down on Lug-Nut Violators

By Jeff Hawkins
 6 days ago
As the NASCAR Cup Series’ Round of 8 rolls on to Texas Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Oct. 17, teammates appear to be fueling the top championship contenders. Motorsports’ top stock car racing circuit is diverse, but it’s developing into the haves and have-nots. Here...

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — All four spots in the championship round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are still up for grabs after non-playoff qualifier John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late penalty Saturday to win at Texas Motor Speedway. Nemechek won the first of three races in the round of eight, leaving the playoff drivers with two more races in the semifinals at Kansas and Martinsville. “[Spotter] Stevie Reeves and [crew chief] Chris Gayle kept me calm. I’ve grown a lot as a driver and been put in positions like that in the truck series as well. Man, I can’t say enough about this whole team. The 54 has been fast every single week. My goal coming in was to win. I had to win to prove to myself I can do this.” Daniel Hemric led seven of the eight playoff qualifiers across the finish line next, taking second in the 117th race of his career without a victory. “Congratulations to those guys,” Hemric said. “We just weren’t quite good enough.” The championship finale is in Phoenix. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Hunter Nemechek Returning to KBM in 2022

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that John Hunter Nemechek will return to drive the No. 4 Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series full time in 2022. The organization also announced that Eric Phillips, the winningest crew chief in Truck Series history, will once again call the shots atop the pit box for Nemechek and the No. 4 team next season.
John Hunter Nemechek Two Steps to Texas Win Featured

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs continued at Texas Motor Speedway today, as the Round of 8 kicked off. Surprisingly, none of the 8 drivers fighting for the championship title claimed the win at Texas. Instead, John Hunter Nemechek stole the checkered flag at the end of the 200-lap event. The victory marks Nemechek’s second career Xfinity Series win.
NASCAR driver arrested, suspended indefinitely

Carson Ware was arrested and suspended ahead of what would have been his seventh start of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season this Saturday. NASCAR driver Carson Ware was arrested on Wednesday morning and has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR as a result of his actions. The 21-year-old Jamestown, North...
Tony Stewart's NHRA Move Leaves Don Schumacher Racing Reeling

Motorsports mogul Tony Stewart and Top Fuel-driving fiancée Leah Pruett announced on Thursday that they are launching their own NHRA team and taking three-time Funny Car champion teammate Matt Hagan with them. Pruett and Hagan's exit leaves Funny Car driver and past NHRA champ Ron Capps as the only remaining...
NASCAR: The one Cup Series feud that won’t let up

There have been a handful of feuds throughout the late stages of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, but one in particular has not let up. NASCAR, just like any other sport, has its fair share of feuds. But while in other sports the feuds may be among teams, NASCAR has historically had feuds among drivers, and that has been no different in the 2021 Cup Series season.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘Big Red’ Truck Is a Work of Art

It’s been quite a while since we have seen former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. whipping around a race track. While Dale Earnhardt Jr. may have left the world of competitive racing behind, he’s still a man who loves his motor vehicles. The former NASCAR Cup Series star also has a deep passion for anything with four wheels on it. He can often be found tinkering with his own vehicles as it is one of his favorite downtime activities. Dale Earnhardt Jr. owns and has owned a number of motor vehicles through the years with more likely coming.
NASCAR Cup Series champ Chase Elliott on Roval dominance, Harvick beef

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The NASCAR Cup Series takes on the Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Current Cup Series champ and back-to-back Roval winner Chase Elliott catches up with Fox 46 to preview the race. Elliott addresses the success he’s had on the road course and the beef he’s had […]
What's at Stake as NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Reaches Round of 8

Deep in his heart—and he’ll probably admit it—Kyle Busch is delighted that Texas Motor Speedway is up next as NASCAR opens Round 3 of its four-round Championship Playoff Series. Using almost any metric, Texas is his kind of place, especially when the stakes are so high. The 2015 and 2019...
Kyle Larson wins Texas to qualify for NASCAR Cup Series final

Kyle Larson claimed the first of four championship-contending spots in NASCAR's season finale with a dominating victory at Texas on Sunday to start the round of eight in the playoffs. Larson led 256 of 334 laps at the 1 1/2-mile track and got his eighth win this season, staying in...
NASCAR Cup Series Heads to Charlotte

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to action on Sunday as drivers take to Charlotte Motor Speedway’s “Roval.”. Denny Hamlin, who is the points leader going into this weekend’s postseason race, is expected to start on the pole at Charlotte. Following Sunday’s race, four drivers will be eliminated from the playoff field.
