A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his twenties was found stabbed to death in Woolwich, The Metropolitan Police have said. Police were called at 07:48am on Thursday morning to Sandy Hill road in south east London to reports of a man collapsed in the street. London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s family have been made aware and a crime scene remains in place. Detective chief inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the investigation, said: “Sandy Hill Road is a residential area and I would ask anyone who...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO