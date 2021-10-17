CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Latest: Tagovailoa leads Miami against Jaguars in London

By The Associated Press
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndGyP_0cTv3zB200
Dolphins Jaguars Football Miami Dolphins supporters arrive for an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunhan) (Matt Dunhan)

The Latest on Week 6 in the NFL (all times EDT):

9:15 a.m.

Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence square off in London as the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars both try to halt losing streaks.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs.

It's the second and final NFL game in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the setting.

The temperature was 60 degrees Fahrenheit and no rain expected ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff local time.

It's a home-away-from-home game for the Jags but there are fans of all stripes, wearing a variety of team jerseys.

One cheesehead was spotted wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Interactive

See how Miami Dolphins fans reacted to loss in London to Jacksonville Jaguars

It's officially panic time for the Miami Dolphins. After losing 23-20 on a last-second field goal to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hadn't won since Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, the Dolphins are 1-5 in what promised to be a season that ended with a potential playoff berth. Now...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Ledger

What's the latest line, over-under for Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars?

The Miami Dolphins (1-4) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) Sunday in London for Week 6 tilt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET. Below, we look at the Dolphins vs. Jaguars odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. Miami got truck-sticked by...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Miami Dolphins Arrive In London Ahead Of Jaguars Game On Sunday

The Miami Dolphins arrived in London Friday morning and will head to the practice field later in the day. If all goes well for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Brian Flores says Tua will be ready to go and start versus the Jaguars in the overseas Sunday game.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Dolphins#Jerseys#American Football#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#Ap#The Associated Press
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM. Television: CBS - national broadcast. The broadcast crew includes Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline). Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Urban Meyer, Jaguars

Urban Meyer‘s first year as the Jaguars’ head coach/lead decision-maker has gone rather poorly. The team is 0-5, and Meyer has generated extensive off-field headlines. But the Jags are sticking with their sought-after HC, for now. Shad Khan is not yet mulling a quick about-face on Meyer, but Jason La...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Reeling Miami Dolphins Are A Team Desperate For A Win Against Falcons

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As the Miami Dolphins return home this weekend, they are a team desperate for a win. Atlanta is this week’s opponent and the Fins defense will need to improve against quarterback Matt Ryan. It looked like the Dolphins had a win last weekend against Jacksonville in London, only to see the Jaguars pull out the victory on a last second field goal making the final score 23-20. Early in the game, it seemed like the Dolphins may blow out Jacksonville, but the Jaguars were able to end their 20 game losing streak. Miami is now looking to end its own...
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
46K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy