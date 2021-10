Dancing with the Stars of Casper is just around the corner and you may see some familiar faces on the dance floor. Hunter Harmelink, of the Michael Houck Real Estate Team, is going to be one of the local stars dancing for a great cause. Being chosen as a “star” for this year’s event was no surprise to Harmelink as he has known about it since last year’s annual fundraiser.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO