Celebrities

Watch Daniel Craig Make A Surprise Cameo On 'SNL' To Crash Rami Malek And Kenan Thompson's Auditions For The Prince Biopic

digg.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day we send an email with the top videos from Digg. Leave No Trace:...

digg.com

ComicBook

No Time to Die's Daniel Craigs Makes Surprise SNL Appearance

Daniel Craig's currently starring in No Time to Die, his last outing as James Bond. Luckily for fans of the Bond franchise tuning in to Saturday Night Live, they got a double dose Saturday night. With Rami Malek — the actor behind No Time to Die's villain — hosting, Craig made a surprise appearance in the live sketch comedy during a sketch about Prince.
HollywoodLife

Rami Malek & Pete Davidson Spoof ‘Squid Game’ With Country Tune On ‘SNL’

Fresh off playing the ‘Bond’ villain, Rami Malek showed off his funny side on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in this sketch with Pete Davidson. Rami Malek, 40, ditched the serious side for some comedy on Saturday Night Live . The Torrance, California native made his hosting debut on the iconic NBC series and the laughs in a Squid Game spoof with Pete Davidson, 27. Rami showed off his unexpected musical side as he crooned over a country beat tinged with R&B about the “game,” which referenced the popular new Netflix show.
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Kenan Thompson
extratv

Rami Malek as Prince?! The Bond Villain Takes on 'SNL'

"No Time to Die" bad guy — and real-life good guy — Rami Malek took on his first-ever "SNL" hosting gig Saturday night, saying in his monologue that having a "resting villain face" led him to empathize with the likes of Hannibal Lecter, Dracula, Freddy Krueger, Maleficent and more. The...
imdb.com

Rami Malek Impersonates Pete Davidson In A Wholly Satisfying Saturday Night Live (With A Little Help From Daniel Craig)

This weekend brought another new episode of "Saturday Night Live" -- the third in a series of four back-to-back episodes kicking off season 47 with four first-time hosts. "No Time to Die" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek hosted the show, and although he's best known for his dramatic roles and having "resting villain face," he turned out to be a wholly satisfying collaborator who wasn't afraid to get weird with the "SNL" cast. The Oscar winner turned in a fantastic impersonation of cast member Pete Davidson, and, even though he didn't need it, Daniel Craig also stepped in...
Vulture

Watch Pete Davidson and Rami Malek Imitate Each Other on SNL

Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson has been mistaken for actor Rami Malek on at least one occasion, so it was only natural that last night’s episode featured the two playing each other. Malek, in his hosting debut, took on the role of Davidson in a sketch that felt a lot like Celebrity Jeopardy! but was not, in fact, Celebrity Jeopardy! The sketch, which functioned as a vehicle for the cast’s celebrity impressions, featured Bowen Yang doing his best George Takei, Melissa Villaseñor in a (Kristen) wig as Kristen Wiig, and Chloe Fineman doing a spot-on Jennifer Coolidge. But the real stars of the sketch were Davidson and Malek, who fully committed to the role of his lookalike. Malek-as-Davidson insisting that he can’t sit next to Davidson-as-Malek because “his eyes are freaking me out” is particularly funny. And the resemblance between the two is indeed uncanny. Perhaps Davidson is the long-lost Malek triplet?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Hackers
Vulture

SNL: Watch Rami Malek Demand Treats from Please Don’t Destroy

Rami Malek has been a brave little boy. Where is his treat? This digital sketch didn’t run on NBC, but it still deserves your attention. Rami plays himself, chatting with the boys of Please Don’t Destroy on Thursday night of his hosting week. Malek explains that if he doesn’t get enough treats, he’s going to be on bad behavior. If you want to see Rami Malek fully inhabit the physicality of a cat that wants attention, or for Martin Herlihy to threaten an Oscar winner with gun violence, this is the sketch for you. October 16’s SNL saw Malek performing several weird lil guy performances: from a weird bug, to a weird lil dancer. The episode featured guest spots from normal big guy Daniel Craig and now-engaged guy Travis Barker.
NBC Miami

Rami Malek Makes ‘SNL' Hosting Debut

Rami Malek hosted "Saturday Night Live" to promote the latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die", in which he plays the movie's villain. Rami Malek starts out his monologue by mentioning how he never does comedy, as his roles are usually serious, and as a result, people tell him he has a "resting villain face."
Fatherly

Here Are the 4 Best Moments From Rami Malek Hosting SNL

Saturday Night Live has been off to a strong start this season and that continued over the weekend with Rami Malek taking on hosting duties to promote his villainous turn in the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Malek proved to be up to the tough task of hosting SNL and delivered perhaps the funniest episode of the season so far. Here are four of the best moments from the show.
Gothamist.com

SNL Recap: Rami Malek Hosts First Must-See SNL Episode Of Season

After two so-so efforts to start the season, Saturday Night Live finally delivered the first must-watch episode of season 47 this weekend with host Rami Malek and musical guest Young Thug. Early in the episode, I feared it would be the opposite—Malek has a stilted way of speaking and incredibly specific performance energy, which has worked well in intense shows like Mr. Robot. His "resting villain face," as he put it in the Monologue, is great for playing antagonists, but would it work for live comedy or would it just seem out of place?
HollywoodLife

Kenan Thompson Reveals Future On Show & Raves Over Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Performance

‘SNL’ star Kenan Thompson admitted Kim Kardashian was a ‘great’ host & teased if he will return for more seasons after his 19th on the show. After 19 seasons on Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson knows talent when he sees it! The comedian shared his praise for last week’s host, Kim Kardashian, while speaking in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com on behalf of his new Autotrader partnership. “Kim was great,” Kenan told HL. “You know, she spent all the time we needed her to spend with us, and she couldn’t have been better.” The Good Burger icon added that he was wildly impressed with creator Lorne Michaels‘ “hustle” to get the KUWTK star on the show in the first place.
ETOnline.com

'SNL': Rami Malek Feels For Movie Villains In Debut Monologue

Rami Malek made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with an opening that was all about the villains. The 40-year-old actor may be super likable for those who know him, but that doesn't mean he isn't intimidating. Speaking about his role in the new James Bond film, Malek went on...
digg.com

How Daniel Craig Got In Shape For His Five 'Bond' Films

Here are the elements Craig found integral to getting in shape as 007:. His trainer. Simon Waterson was a member of the 845 Naval Air Squadron before he began training actors — and he wasn't new to training Bonds: he worked with Pierce Brosnan for "The World Is Not Enough" and "Die Another Day." Waterson got Craig to stop smoking and eat better, and they worked together seven days a week.
