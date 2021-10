There's more public panic than actual threat related to this supposed social media stunt. You might've recently heard about an alarming TikTok trend called the "lug nut challenge." It's said to involve bored kids loosening or stealing the lug nuts off random vehicles and hiding out nearby to film what happens when the owner drives away. The potential for such mischief to cause a serious crash is so huge that we had to look into this trend to see how widespread it is, and work out whether we all need to start keeping a torque wrench and backup lug nuts in our cars.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO