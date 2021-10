When do you stop wondering? When do you give up hope? When does it stop hurting?. Chances are, "never" is a pretty common answer to all three questions when dealing with the disappearance of a loved one. My good friend Brett French, Outdoor Editor of the Billings Gazette, took me on a heart-wrenching journey as he recounted the discovery of human remains that were identified as a bowhunter with ties to Montana, who had been missing for 53 years.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO