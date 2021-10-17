The Latest: Pats-Cowboys becomes NFL’s 10th OT game

The Latest on Week 6 in the NFL (all times EDT):

7:40 p.m.

For the fourth time this season there have been two overtimes in a week.

The Cowboys and Patriots headed to OT tied at 29 after Minnesota beat Carolina 34-28 in extra time earlier Sunday.

This is the sixth straight week with at least one overtime game and 10th total to be decided after regulation. There were also two OT games in Weeks 1, 4 and 5.

The only other time there were overtime games in each of the first six weeks came in 2018.

The 10 overtime games are tied for the second most ever through six weeks. There were 12 in 1995 and 10 in 1983.

7:25 p.m.

Trevon Diggs intercepted New England’s Mac Jones and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the NFL record of six straight games with at least one pick to start a season.

Diggs, in his second season, entered the day leading the NFL with six interceptions and has at least one in all five games.

Among those with the record are the late Tom Landry, who coached the Cowboys for their first 29 seasons.

He had interceptions in six straight games to start the 1951 season with the New York Giants. The others are Barry Wilburn with Washington (1987) and Brian Russell for Minnesota (2003).

The Patriots answered with a 75-yard TD pass from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne to regain the lead.

6:45 p.m.

Browns running back Kareem Hunt has suffered an apparent serious calf injury.

Hunt’s right leg buckled as he tried to walk off the field after a passing play. Trainers then assisted Hunt to the sideline and medical tent.

The team said Hunt will not return to the game.

The Browns were already without star running back Nick Chubb, who missed the game with a calf injury and starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. for the game against Arizona.

Hunt has been taken by by cart to locker room.

6:10 p.m.

Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has returned after going to the locker room in the first half with an apparent right shoulder injury.

Beckham returned on the second possession of the second half for Cleveland and quickly caught a 24-yard pass from Baker Mayfield.

Beckham, who missed most of last season following knee surgery, got hurt at the end of a 17-yard reception in the second quarter. He was driven to the ground by Arizona cornerback Marco Wilson.

Beckham went to the sideline and was briefly examined in the medical tent before jogging to the locker room for more evaluation and treatment.

Beckham recently said he’s been dealing with shoulder injuries since he was at LSU.

5:45 p.m.

The Browns got their “Hail Mary” a week late.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed a 57-yard TD pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones as time expired in the first half to pull Cleveland within 23-14 of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

A week ago, Mayfield attempted a similar last-second throw on the final play in a 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Mayfield’s ball landed harmlessly in the end zone without any touching it.

With one last chance to cut into Arizona’s lead, Peoples-Jones sprinted to the goal line and positioned himself perfectly to shield two defenders before making the leaping catch.

5:25 p.m.

Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has gone to the locker room with an apparent right shoulder injury.

Beckham, who missed most of last season following knee surgery, got hurt at the end of a 17-yard reception in the second quarter. He was driven to the ground by Arizona cornerback Marco Wilson.

Beckham went to the sideline and was briefly examined in the medical tent before jogging to the locker room for more evaluation and treatment.

The Browns said his return is questionable.

As he was leaving the field, quarterback Baker Mayfield hit Donovan Peoples-Jones on an 11-yard TD pass to pull Cleveland within 20-7.

Beckham recently said he’s been dealing with shoulder injuries since he was at LSU.

5:20 p.m.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 13 of 14 passes for 161 passing yards in the first quarter against the Patriots.

That is the most passing yards in the opening quarter in the NFL this season. It is also the third-most passing yards in the first quarter in franchise history.

Prescott also had a TD pass to Blake Jarwin. The Patriots lead 14-7 early in the second quarter.

5:05 p.m.

The off-day for the Boston Red Sox in the AL Championship Series was especially well-timed for about a dozen football fans on the roster.

Manager Alex Cora said 12 or so members of the team skipped the optional workout before Game 3 of the series against the Astros and headed down the road to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to see the Patriots play the Dallas Cowboys.

Outfielder Hunter Renfroe was the ringleader, and relief pitcher Ryan Brasier, a native of Wichita Falls, Texas, is also believed to be in the group.

“There’s a few guys that they really took the voluntary workout very voluntary,” Cora said on Sunday. “They decided to go watch some other sports. We’ve got the Patriots, we’ve got the Celtics, we’ve got the Bruins, we’ve got us this week. For a city that enjoys sports and it’s kind of like a perfect one.”

4:45 p.m.

It’s been a drought-busting start to the game between the Raiders and Broncos.

Las Vegas started the post-Jon Gruden era by scoring on a 48-yard TD pass from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs III. They had failed to score on their first possession in the previous 11 games for the longest active drought in the NFL heading into the day.

This was their first game with offensive coordinator Greg Olson calling plays after Gruden resigned earlier in the week.

The Broncos had gone even longer without scoring a TD on their first possession with the last one coming on Dec. 8, 2019, against Houston.

They ended their 24-game streak when Teddy Bridgewater found Tim Patrick on a 23-yard pass that tied the game at 7.

4:35 p.m.

For the sixth straight week a game is headed to overtime.

Minnesota’s Greg Joseph missed a 47-yard field goal in the closing seconds of regulation against Carolina. That sent the game to OT tied at 27.

The only other time there were overtime games in each of the first six weeks came in 2018.

In all there have been nine overtime games so far this season.

4:10 p.m.

It’s been a lopsided Sunday in the NFL.

Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Baltimore and the Rams all won their games by at least 23 points. The only time in the past nine seasons when more teams won by at least 23 points on the same day came Dec. 30, 2018, when five teams did it on the final day of that season.

The Bengals beat the Lions 34-11, the Colts beat the Texans 31-3, the Ravens won 34-6 against the Chargers and the Rams beat the Giants 38-11.

3:30 p.m.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s flanks will be protected by backups against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cleveland is without starting right tackle Jack Conklin as well as starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Conklin hurt his right knee in last week’s loss to the Chargers while Wills has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 1.

Blake Hance will make his second straight start for Wills while rookie James Hudson will fill in for Conklin.

The Browns will also be without star running back Nick Chubb, who is sidelined with a calf injury.

It helps the Browns that Arizona is missing star edge rusher Chandler Jones, who tested for positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and is out.

3:05 p.m.

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers has been ruled out for the rest of their game at Chicago because of a knee injury.

Myers was helped off after a running play early in the first quarter. The team announced early in the second half that he would not return.

The Packers led the Bears 10-7 early in the third.

Green Bay safety Darnell Savage is being evaluated for a concussion after he was kneed in the head while tackling Chicago running back Khalil Herbert.

3 p.m.

The Vikings and Panthers, two teams that have struggled mightily on offense in the second half, head to the locker room in a tight game which Minnesota leads 12-10.

The Panthers have only scored seven points in the third quarter this season, the least in the NFL.

The Vikings haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in the second half in the last four games, a span that includes 24 offensive possessions.

Washington retired late safety Sean Taylor’s No. 21 during halftime of the team’s game against Kansas City.

Members of his family stood around a framed burgundy jersey on the field during the ceremony, which was not announced until Thursday. Fans, many of them holding white “21” towels, chanted “Sean Taylor” as the festivities came to an end.

Washington led the Chiefs 13-10 at the half after two interceptions by Patrick Mahomes and an additional Kansas City turnover.

The team was criticized by fans and alumni for not giving them more notice about honoring Taylor, who was murdered in 2007 after a botched robbery attempt at his home in Florida. Washington had alumni in attendance for its annual “Homecoming Weekend.”

2:50 p.m.

The Broncos are honoring former coach Mike Shanahan at halftime of the game against the Raiders.

The Broncos will induct Shanahan into their Ring of Fame in celebration of his time with the team which included the franchise’s first two Super Bowl titles.

Shanahan’s son, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, was on hand Friday night for his father’s Ring of Fame pillar unveiling outside Empower Field at Mile High.

Shanahan also coached the Raiders for one-plus season before being fired after four games in 1989.

The Broncos also are celebrating Steve Atwater during their alumni weekend festivities. Atwater will receive his Hall of Fame ring of excellence during a pregame ceremony.

2:45 p.m.

A pair of interceptions thrown by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, plus a fumble by Mecole Hardman, have contributed to Kansas City falling behind Washington 13-10 at halftime.

Mahomes has been picked off twice in each of the past two games. He has at least one INT in five consecutive games and his eight total in 2021 already are more than his full-season totals for 2020 (six) or 2019 (five).

The Chiefs began the day with a minus-7 turnover differential this season.

The big scoring play for Washington was a 39-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke to Rickey Seals-Jones.

KC’s only TD came via Darrel Williams’ 2-yard run.

2:15 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts receiver Parris Campbell has been ruled out after injuring his foot against Houston.

Campbell’s injury came after he caught a 51-yard TD pass from Carson Wentz for Indy’s first score and his first touchdown since Sept. 15, 2019.

The Colts did get a boost with a return to the lineup for receiver T.Y. Hilton. Hilton has three catches for 70 yards after missing the first five games with a neck injury.

2 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens are finding plenty of running room so far against the Chargers.

Passing room, too.

Le’Veon Bell scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter to give Baltimore a 14-0 lead over Los Angeles in this matchup of first-place teams. The Ravens have scored on their first two possessions, and they already have 92 yards rushing — a week after their 43-game streak of reaching 100 yards on the ground was snapped.

Baltimore has only faced one third down so far. Lamar Jackson is 8 of 9 for 77 yards.

The Ravens do have an injury to deal with on defense. Linebacker Patrick Queen left in the first quarter with a thigh problem.

1:50 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown an interception for the fifth consecutive game.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s pass went through Tyreek Hill’s hands and was picked off by Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller in the second quarter Sunday. The turnover gave Washington the ball at its own 6.

Mahomes, the NFL MVP in 2018, now has been intercepted a total of seven times already this season in less than 5 1/2 games so far. That surpasses his final totals of six picks last season and five the season before that.

The five-game streak with at least one interception matches one in 2018 for the longest of his career. The last Chiefs quarterback with a longer one was Matt Cassel, who did it in eight straight games in 2012.

The Chiefs came into Sunday with a minus-7 turnover differential for the season, ahead of only Jacksonville in the entire NFL.

Mahomes was picked off twice in last week’s loss to Buffalo.

1:25 p.m.

Already missing coach Kliff Kingsbury and star linebacker Chandler Jones due to positive COVID-19 tests, unbeaten Arizona placed defensive lineman Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list hours before playing the Browns in Cleveland.

Kingsbury was ruled out Friday along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen.

Jones, one of the league’s best edge rushers, was placed on the list COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

The loss of Peters weakens Arizona’s depth up front.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers are splitting Kingsbury’s duties as the Cardinals try to continue their best start since 1974.

___

1:20 p.m.

The New York Giants have lost rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the first series against the Los Angeles Rams.

The elusive first-round draft pick aggravated an ankle injury. He had three catches for 36 yards in helping to set up a field goal. Toney set a rookie record for the Giants last week with 10 catches for 189 yards.

New York came into the game short at the wide receiver spot with Kenny Golladay out with a knee injury and Darius Slayton out for the third straight week with a hamstring injury

12:55 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ended their 20-game skid.

Matthew Wright has just made a 53-yard field goal on the final play of the Jaguars game in London against the Miami Dolphins to give Jacksonville a 23-20 win that snapped the NFL’s second longest losing streak ever.

Only the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost more consecutive games with 26 to start their franchise in 1976-77.

Wright had tied the game earlier in the fourth quarter with a 54-yard field goal and also hit a 40-yarder in the first quarter.

The Jaguars came into the game as the only team in the Super Bowl era without a made field goal in the first games five games of a season.

12:30 p.m.

The Panthers are once again playing without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday with a strained hamstring.

McCaffrey, who has already missed two games this season due to the hamstring, will miss at least the next three games. He is eligible to return Nov. 7 against the New England Patriots.

That means McCaffrey will have missed 18 of 24 games since signing a four-year, $64 million deal that made him the league’s highest paid running back.

Running back Dalvin Cook is active for the Vikings for the game against Carolina.

2:15 p.m.

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown his second TD pass of the day to former college teammate Jaylen Waddle to give the Miami Dolphins a 20-17 lead early in the fourth quarter over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs. He connected with Waddle on a 6-yard TD pass on the opening drive and a 2-yarder earlier in the fourth as the former Alabama stars have found a rhythm.

The go-ahead score came after the Jaguars were stopped on a fourth-and-1 from the Miami 9 when coach Urban Meyer bypassed a short field goal.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight headed into the NFL’s second game this season in London.

9:15 a.m.

Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence square off in London as the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars both try to halt losing streaks.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs.

It’s the second and final NFL game in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the setting.

The temperature was 60 degrees Fahrenheit and no rain expected ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff local time.

It’s a home-away-from-home game for the Jags but there are fans of all stripes, wearing a variety of team jerseys.

One cheesehead was spotted wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey.

