NHL

Youth movement powers Sharks past Jets 4-3 in opener

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJasper Weatherby scored the tying goal in his NHL debut and William Eklund set up the go-ahead score in his first career game to lead the San Jose Sharks to a season-opening 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. "You couldn’t ask for a much better way...

sanjosehockeynow.com

Sharks’ Opening Night Roster Reaction

Kyle and JD review the opening night roster of the San Jose Sharks, including where Nikolai Knyzhov is and Evander Kane’s current status. Then we talk about William Eklund’s journey to the Sharks roster (6:00), how the defensive pairings will look to start the season (10:00), and what happens when Knyzhov returns (14:00). We finish by looking out how the forwards will shake out and make our guesses for the San Jose Sharks’ opening night lines (17:00).
NHL
chatsports.com

Sharks Season Preview: No more mistakes of goaltending past

After a really bad goaltending year for the San Jose Sharks last season, they decided to revamp their tandem in between the pipes with the additions of Adin Hill and James Reimer, letting go of long-timer Martin Jones and young option Josef Korenar. How that will pay off for them has yet to be determined, but there is lots of optimism surrounding both replacement netminders.
NHL
chatsports.com

Jets at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Sharks fans have been patiently waiting since Tuesday for the season to finally begin and it still feels like the opener sneaked up on me. We’re here. Every forward line has at least one player making their regular season debut for Team Teal. The netminding tandem is brand new. There are a lot of uncertainties about this roster.
NHL
chatsports.com

Jets fall to Ducks 4-1 in season opener

ANAHEIM -- File this one under rather unexpected developments: The Winnipeg Jets started off the new NHL season Wednesday night by getting beat at their own game. I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement.
NHL
State
Minnesota State
The Hockey Writers

3 Jets Storylines to Watch in Season Opener Versus Ducks

If you’re an avid Winnipeg Jets fan, tonight’s season opener versus the Anaheim Ducks will be like seeing a kid at a candy store. You know the one…the kid who looks in the front window from the street, but the store is locked? He sees all the goodies inside and even has money to buy some, but the store is hopelessly closed. Well, tonight they open the front door to the Jets’ NHL season, but just to add to the anticipation, they’re going to excruciatingly make you wait until 9:00 CDT for the magic to start. For the first time since Feb. 2020, the Winnipeg Jets will step onto the ice and two national anthems will be sung prior to puck drop, which will hopefully be the start of a full season of normalcy, or at least as close as possible to what we once knew was normal.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sharks’ Opening Night Preview

Kyle and JD preview the San Jose Sharks’ season opener against the Winnipeg Jets. We discuss how the Sharks should be able to attack the Jets’ defense, why the wingers are going to need to play a steady defensive game (10:00), and how Adin Hill matches up against Connor Hellebuyck (14:00). We end with our predictions of how the San Jose Sharks do in their season opener and what we are looking for (18:00).
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways from Sharks Season Opener Win Over the Jets

The San Jose Sharks were amongst the three teams to play their first regular season game of the 2021-22 season on Saturday, Oct. 16. There must have been some anticipation watching the rest of the league get going and then be one of the last teams to start. It didn’t start off great for the Sharks, but they showed some resilience and maybe signs that this season won’t be as challenging as the last two. Here are my takeaways from the season opener.
NHL
chatsports.com

Quick Bites: Sharks triumph over Jets in home opener

The San Jose Sharks faced the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener at SAP Center, and neither the game nor the fans disappointed. The energy was absolutely electric from the ice level right up to the nosebleeds — and no wonder, because this game had everything. Huge momentum swings, fights,...
NHL
Person
Andrew Cogliano
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Jansen Harkins
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Bob Boughner
Person
Adin Hill
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Mark Scheifele
Person
Erik Karlsson
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

SAN JOSE - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game road trip on Saturday in San Jose against the Sharks. Stay tuned for the Morning Skate Report and the JetsTV Road Report later on today!. Game Notes. The Jets have won four consecutive games against the Sharks at SAP Center. Winnipeg...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Notes #1: Sharks Enjoy Hard-Fought Victory Over Jets 4-3

Two in: Vlasic’s feet coming out of DZ with puck look slow. A step or two, he can try for offense. Instead, he just dumps it back to Jets. Safe play, but the lost step makes a difference. Couture off San Jose Sharks bench doesn’t get started quick, Wheeler blows...
NHL
Reuters

Young Sharks open their season by nipping Jets

San Jose’s Tomas Hertl and Rudolfs Balcers each scored in the third period as the Sharks won their season opener, edging the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Saturday night. Knotted at 2 to start the final frame, Hertl -- who also had an assist -- netted a power-play goal and Balcers scored at even strength 1:37 later to build a 4-2 lead at 5:02.
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets at Sharks

SAN JOSE - The Winnipeg Jets might be facing a much different looking San Jose Sharks squad than they faced in previous seasons, but the challenge remains the same inside SAP Center. "Just based on expectations from the past, this team was so good in the first 10 minutes. Maybe,...
NHL
#The San Jose Sharks
NHL

Sharks special teams lead comeback win against Jets in opener

SAN JOSE -- Jasper Weatherby had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut for the San Jose Sharks, who rallied for a 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets at SAP Center on Saturday. Weatherby, who was selected in the fourth round (No. 102) of the 2018 NHL Draft, tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 13:17 of the second period, taking a pass from Erik Karlsson and shooting glove side on Connor Hellebuyck.
NHL
Marin Independent Journal

Sharks 4, Jets 3: Game-changing moments lead to crazy season-opening win

SAN JOSE – Rudolfs Balcers had just scored near the crease of the Winnipeg Jets when he fell on top of goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Two Jets players immediately went after Balcers before Tomas Hertl jumped in help his teammate. “It just tried to jump in and save his life,” Hertl...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Preview/Lines #3: What’s Working on Sharks’ Power Play?

What’s working with the San Jose Sharks power play?. How about everything? The Sharks are currently tied with tonight’s opponent, the Ottawa Senators, for the NHL lead with a 44.4 percent success rate. Yet, San Jose Sharks head coach Bob Boughner still had his criticism for a PP that’s riding...
NHL
NHL
Sports
Winnipeg Jets
San Jose Sharks
Hockey
Press Democrat

Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-3, improve perfect record to 4-0

TORONTO — Logan Couture had two goals and an assist and Adin Hill made 30 saves in San Jose’s 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night, keeping the Sharks perfect in the young season. Timo Meier, Jonathan Dahlen and Erik Karlsson provided the rest of the offense...
NHL
ontheforecheck.com

Recap: Nashville Predators 4, Winnipeg Jets 6: Youth shine in ugly game

The Nashville Predators embarked on their first road trip to meet up with some Central Division foes in the Winnipeg Jets. With fans finally back in the stands. The Predators, and more specifically Tanner Jeannot, began the game with lots of physical play. On Jeannot’s first shift, he threw his body around, and it paid off. The Jets tried to pass out of the zone, and the captain Roman Josi came out of nowhere on the blue line to steal the puck. Nick Cousins and Jeannot found a connection through the means of a drop pass, and the line struck gold on a pass from Jeannot to Colton Sissons at the back door.
NHL
Daily Voice

NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.“I can assu…
HOCKEY
