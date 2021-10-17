CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy rain and landslides leave 18 dead in southern India

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army deployed teams to help with rescue efforts in Kerala. At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Officials said...

www.shropshirestar.com

BBC

Kerala floods: At least 26 killed as rescuers step up efforts

At least 26 people have been killed in floods in southern India after heavy rains caused rivers to overflow, cutting off towns and villages. Five children are among the dead. There are fears the death toll could rise further as many people are missing. Several houses were washed away and...
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Nearly 200 perish in India, Nepal rains

Nearly 200 people have died in floods and landslides in India and Nepal, officials said Thursday, with whole families buried in their homes and two young girls swept away as forecasters warned of yet more heavy rain. Experts say that they were victims of the ever-more unpredictable and extreme weather that has hit South Asia in recent years caused by climate change and exacerbated by deforestation, damming and excessive development. The unusually late deluge of rain in the region saw Nepal record the sharpest rise in casualties overnight, with 88 people now dead, among them a family of six whose house was obliterated by an avalanche of soil and debris. "It doesn't rain this time of the year," said Nawaraj Kattel, 37, a local journalist who fled his flooded home in Morang in eastern Nepal.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Over 180 people killed after heavy rains in Nepal and India

Floods and landslides triggered by days of torrential rains have killed at least 99 people in Nepal since Monday, officials said.In neighboring India heavy downpours this week have also wreaked havoc, killing at least 88 people, while flooding roads, destroying bridges and causing landslides that washed away several homes.Police in Nepal said rescuers were looking for at least 40 people who have been reported as missing, sparking fears that the death toll could rise.A majority of the deaths occurred in the country’s eastern and western regions, which saw heavy rains this week, said police spokesperson Basanta Bahadur Kunwar....
ACCIDENTS
Laredo Morning Times

Storm leaves 11 dead in landslides, floods in Philippines

BAGUIO, Philippines (AP) — A tropical storm set off landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the tip of the northern Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven missing, officials said Tuesday. More than 6,500 villagers were evacuated from homes in several towns and cities swamped by...
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Pinarayi Vijayan
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

India floods: At least eight dead and dozen missing after heavy rain triggers flash flooding in Kerala

At least eight people have died and another dozen are feared missing following torrential rain in India’s southern state of Kerala that triggered flash floods and landslides.Six districts have been reported as being placed on red alert for flooding after one saw more than 12cm of rain on Saturday evening.The country’s National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army have deployed teams to help with rescue efforts in two of the worst-hit districts, Kottayam and Idukki, where multiple people are still thought to be missing.Kerala’s governor Arif Mohammad Khan warned on Saturday that people in the state needed to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

More than 100 killed and dozens missing after devastating floods in Nepal

More than 100 people were killed and dozens of people are missing after heavy rains caused floods and landslides in Nepal. Police spokesperson Basanta Bahadur Kunwar said at least 40 others have been injured by landslides and house collapses, and another 41 people were missing, as survivors complained they were yet to receive any government help.The downpour subsided in some parts and the weather is expected to improve across the Himalayan nation over the weekend. Heavy rains also caused havoc in neighbouring India this week, killing at least 88 people and flooding roads, destroying bridges and causing landslides that washed...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Dozens missing in Nepal as floods, mudslides kill over 100

Nepalese authorities on Friday searched for dozens of people missing in this week's heavy rains, floods and landslides, as survivors complained they were yet to receive any government help.The death toll has crossed 100 in the country’s eastern and western parts, said police spokesperson Basanta Bahadur Kunwar. At least 40 others have been injured by landslides and house collapses, and another 41 people were missing, Kunwar said. The downpour subsided in some parts and the weather is expected to improve across the Himalayan nation over the weekend.Heavy rains also caused havoc in neighboring India this week, killing at least...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Fire-ravaged Greek island of Evia hit by floods, mudslides

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — The island of Evia, Greece’s second-largest, has been hit by floods months after devastating forest fires last summer destroyed about a third of its forest cover. There were no casualties from the heavy rains that hit the northern part of the island, but dozens of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Strong winds cause damage, disruptions in western Europe

A quarter of a million French homes were without electricity Thursday and trains were halted from Normandy to the Paris region after powerful winds swept across swaths of northern France, the Netherlands and Belgium Local media reported that four people were injured in the Dutch town of Barendrecht, on the southern edge of Rotterdam, as strong gusts ripped tiles off roofs and uprooted trees in a residential neighborhood in the early hours of the morning.The storm that started by hitting Brittany’s Atlantic Coast Wednesday afternoon blew eastward through the night, felling trees and collapsing roofs in some areas, according...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Fire kills 16 at Russian explosives factory

Sixteen people were killed and one person was missing after a fire broke out at a Russian explosives factory southeast of Moscow on Friday, local authorities said. The blaze took place in the village of Lesnoy, 300 kilometres (185 miles) from the capital in the region of Ryazan. Authorities originally said 15 people had died, but later said one man who received severe burns had died in hospital. "The fate of one more person is unknown," the local government said on its website, adding that rescuers were "looking for him".
ACCIDENTS
