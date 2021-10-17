CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Latest: Tagovailoa leads Miami against Jaguars in London

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fiTeV_0cTv05Na00
Dolphins Jaguars Football Miami Dolphins supporters arrive for an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunhan) (Matt Dunhan)

The Latest on Week 6 in the NFL (all times EDT):

9:15 a.m.

Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence square off in London as the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars both try to halt losing streaks.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs.

It's the second and final NFL game in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the setting.

The temperature was 60 degrees Fahrenheit and no rain expected ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff local time.

It's a home-away-from-home game for the Jags but there are fans of all stripes, wearing a variety of team jerseys.

One cheesehead was spotted wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Miami Dolphins should at least be thrilled with Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa isn’t Justin Herbert or Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow or anyone else, he is Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins starting QB and he is good. The Miami Dolphins made the decision to draft Tagovailoa over Herbert and many fans are now calling for the heads of Grier and Flores. I’m not far away from calling for Griers but to be honest, it’s not because of Tagovailoa.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Tide 100.9 FM

Tua Tagovailoa Off IR, Will Practice Ahead of London Game

Miami Dolphins' second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been designated to return to practice off of the injured reserved list resulting from a rib injury in Week 2. The news was first reported by Field Yates via Twitter. The Dolphins are set to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice; status unclear for Week 6 game vs. Jaguars in London

A day after being removed from injured reserve, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since breaking his ribs during Miami's Week 2 loss to the Bills. Tagovailoa's status for this Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London will be determined later this week. Tagovailoa was initially placed on injured reserve on Sept. 25.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Dolphins#American Football#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#Ap#The Associated Press
fantasypros.com

Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) to start in Week 6 vs Jaguars

Dolphins coach Brian Flores says QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) will start in Week 6 against the Jaguars, barring any setbacks. (Joe Schad on Twitter ) The second-year quarterback was designated to return from IR earlier this week and it seems as if he's already ready to play. Jacksonville is a plus matchup for Tagovailoa, but it's unlikely that fantasy managers will need to use him in 1QB leagues.
NFL
National football post

QB Tua Tagovailoa could return for Dolphins in London

Injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went through an on-field workout on Monday and could be back for the Miami Dolphins this week. Head coach Brian Flores said Tagovailoa was impressive moving around the field and passing in his first extensive work since being sidelined with fractured ribs. “I’ll see what the...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tua Tagovailoa throws awful interception to keep Jaguars ahead of Dolphins

You know how when you were a kid, and you did something really, really wrong, and your parent or parents responded by giving you the full name treatment? Well, after this interception thrown by the Dolphins’ quarterback to Jaguars cornerback Nevin Lawson with 1:18 left in the first quarter, one can imagine head coach Brian Flores amplifying his message with a full-on “Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa!”
NFL
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Be Available vs. Jaguars in Return from Injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Wednesday after spending the past three weeks on injured reserve, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, potentially setting up a return to action Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Brian Flores said Wednesday he hopes both Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett, who suffered a...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Tua Tagovailoa to start Sunday for Dolphins versus Jaguars

Tua Tagovailoa will return to his starting quarterback role on Sunday for the Miami Dolphins. According to Marcel Louis-Jacques, an ESPN reporter for the Dolphins, Brian Flores said Tagovailoa will start versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, barring any setbacks. The second-year quarterback has missed the last three games because of fractured ribs. He has practiced all week and is excited to get back on the field. Miami has lost four straight matchups since winning its season opener against New England. Coach Flores wants to get the team on track, and Tagovailoa’s return is huge.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brian Flores praises Tua Tagovailoa, but won’t distance Dolphins from Deshaun Watson rumors

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores praised Tua Tagoavailoa for how he’s performed in the two games he’s started and finished this season, but wouldn’t distanced the Dolphins from the lingering rumors about his team pursing DeShaun Watson in a trade. Flores continued to hide behind his stance that rumors shouldn’t be addressed formula, which clearly signals that Miami could execute a trade ...
NFL
NFL

What to watch for in Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars in London

9:30 a.m. ET | CBS | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) A week after the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets led the NFL's return to London, Sunday's action will once more open up in England. For the fifth time in franchise history, the Miami Dolphins will play a game in...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
60K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy