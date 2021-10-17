CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Proposed firewood quarantine to keep pests out of state

SFGate
 6 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has proposed a quarantine on exterior firewood to help prevent the introduction of unwanted pests and diseases into the state. Under the proposal,...

www.sfgate.com

magnoliareporter.com

State relaxes COVID-19 school quarantine rules

During a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson, in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health, announced changes to the COVID-19 Protocol for K-12 schools. This change is limited to the school setting. The definition of a close contact in a school setting has changed from within six feet...
EDUCATION
chelseaupdate.com

Make safe firewood choices

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Joanne Foreman and Susannah Iott for the information in this story.) This October, support Firewood Month by choosing to buy firewood where you burn it to prevent the spread of tree pests and diseases. As natural resource managers across the state work to limit...
CHELSEA, MI
Michigan State
WCTV

State looks to cement rule on masks, quarantining

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida Department of Health on Friday proposed a long-term rule to try to prevent school mask mandates and give parents more authority to decide whether children who have been exposed to COVID-19 should be able to attend school. The department published the proposed rule as...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Proposes Limiting Wood Coming From Out-of-State

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is proposing an Exterior Firewood Quarantine to prevent the introduction of unwanted plant pests and diseases into Michigan. Public comments on the proposal are due by Friday, November 19, 2021. Over 140 pests and diseases can be moved by firewood, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Calls for state of emergency to be declared in California over shipping crisis

The head of the California Trucking Association has said that a state of emergency should be declared in California over the chaos at the ports."I think we are in a situation in California where a state of emergency related to the ports is certainly something that should be considered," Shawn Yadon, the CEO of the California Trucking Association told Fox News.The clogged ports are being caused by global supply issues, a surge in demand for goods for the holiday season, and local labour shortages of dockworkers and truck drivers. The trucking industry is in need of an estimated 80,000 drivers, Chris...
INDUSTRY
searktoday.com

Hutchinson shares tax relief proposal, updated quarantine guidance for schools

During his weekly briefing this week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson shared his proposal for providing additional tax relief to Arkansans, updated quarantine guidance for schools, and the latest on COVID-19 in Arkansas. Hutchinson presented his tax relief proposal for a Special Session of the General Assembly. He noted the tentative beginning...
INCOME TAX
Times Daily

Australian state to end quarantine for vaccinated travelers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney will end hotel quarantine for vaccinated passengers when scheduled international flights restart in Australia within two weeks, officials said on Friday, while maintaining some restrictions on foreigners entering the country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH

