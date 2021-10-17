Proposed firewood quarantine to keep pests out of state

The head of the California Trucking Association has said that a state of emergency should be declared in California over the chaos at the ports."I think we are in a situation in California where a state of emergency related to the ports is certainly something that should be considered," Shawn Yadon, the CEO of the California Trucking Association told Fox News.The clogged ports are being caused by global supply issues, a surge in demand for goods for the holiday season, and local labour shortages of dockworkers and truck drivers. The trucking industry is in need of an estimated 80,000 drivers, Chris...

