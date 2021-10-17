CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic gives boost as more states move to digital IDs

By Cody Taylor
NewsChannel 36
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The card that millions of people use to prove their identity to everyone from police officers to liquor store owners may soon be a thing of the past as a growing number of states develop digital driver’s licenses. With the advent of digital wallets...

www.weny.com

Chicago Tribune

Illinois hospital systems losing hundreds of workers because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Some Illinois hospital systems are losing hundreds of employees as deadlines loom for health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines — even as most workers have agreed to get the shots. Gov. J.B. Pritzker set a deadline of Sept. 19 for all Illinois health care workers to get their first shots, with their second shots due within 30 days, which would have been Oct. 19, at the latest. Those who ...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz: State To Begin Administering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shots

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota will begin administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible Minnesotans. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are: 65 years and older; Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings; Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions; Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings. All Minnesotans age 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Here’s How to Get the New $1,800 Stimulus Check

Golden State Stimulus is an initiative of Californian state to provide monetary assistance to eligible families and individuals, which primarily aims to support Californians with low and medium incomes and assist those struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For Californians who qualify, there is no requirement to do anything other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oxygen

Native American Woman In Oklahoma Convicted Of Manslaughter Over Miscarriage

Prosectors in Oklahoma successfully argued to a jury this month that a woman who had a miscarriage was guilty of the manslaughter of her non-viable fetus. Brittney Poolaw, 21, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter by a Comanche County jury on Oct. 5 for the death of her fetus that had a gestational age of 15 to 17 weeks, reported ABC affiliate KSWO in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was charged in the case on Mar. 16, 2020 after a miscarriage that occurred on Jan. 4, 2020.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

