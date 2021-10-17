Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Rick gathered force Saturday off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to reach land by Monday as a near-Category 3 storm. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Rick gathered force Saturday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to reach land by Monday as a near-Category 3 storm.
LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles issued a warning to the world days before leaders gather in the U.K. for crucial United Nations climate talks, saying there is a "dangerously narrow" window to tackle global warning.
SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — Spain's prime minister announced Saturday that his government will speed up already promised aid to help the thousands of residents on La Palma island whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed by a protracted volcanic eruption.
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Over 2,000 migrants, mainly Central Americans, began walking out of a city in southern Mexico on Saturday where they have essentially been trapped.
HELSINKI (AP) — Norway's domestic intelligence agency says that such attacks as the one in the town of Kongsberg earlier this month are highly difficult to anticipate and prevent, and are likely to happen again in an open society such as Norway.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Saturday is set to launch partial COVID-19 passes while Croatia and Slovenia reported high daily rates of infections, as countries with low vaccination rates grapple with a persisting virus surge.
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian sprinter Alex Quiñónez was fatally shot in the port city of Guayaquil, police said Saturday.
Officials in Long Beach, California, relaxed restrictions on storing shipping containers in a bid to ease a bottleneck that's left nearly 80 vessels waiting offshore to enter the biggest U.S. gateway for ocean freight.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, announced Saturday it aims to reach "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.
