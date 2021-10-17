Colorado Springs firefighters respond to heavy house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday night, Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4523 Misty Drive, which is in Northeast in Colorado Springs. At first, heavy smoke was billowing out of the garage and front of the home. The heavy smoke soon turned into large flames, as the fire pushed through the house and roof.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department's Engine 10 was on the scene and extinguished the flames. No injuries are reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

