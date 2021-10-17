CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs firefighters respond to heavy house fire

By Kerjan Bianca
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgWmB_0cTuwRDr00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday night, Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4523 Misty Drive, which is in Northeast in Colorado Springs. At first, heavy smoke was billowing out of the garage and front of the home. The heavy smoke soon turned into large flames, as the fire pushed through the house and roof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42N0nH_0cTuwRDr00
@CSPDPIO

The Colorado Springs Fire Department's Engine 10 was on the scene and extinguished the flames. No injuries are reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

@CSFDPIO

The post Colorado Springs firefighters respond to heavy house fire appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: motorcyclist shot in both legs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent a motorcyclist to a hospital. According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of E. 4th St. on reports of a shooting at 7:20 p.m. Thursday. At the residence, officers found a man on the front porch who had been The post Pueblo Police: motorcyclist shot in both legs appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Multiple patients’ taken to hospital after crash on Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says a traffic accident on Academy Boulevard resulted in "multiple patients" being taken to local hospitals. The crash happened just before noon near Meadowland Boulevard, which is just north of Austin Bluffs Parkway. CSFD said at least one person was trapped. #ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of The post ‘Multiple patients’ taken to hospital after crash on Academy Boulevard appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police investigate alley shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday. At 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. Ash St. after someone reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming for help. At the scene, police found a man in an alley with an apparent gunshot The post Pueblo Police investigate alley shooting appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Garden of the Gods roundabout project begins in earnest on 30th Street corridor Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lots of changes are coming to the east side of Garden of the Gods, as part of an $18 million project to improve the movement and safety of traffic, pedestrians and cyclists. The project will focus on a two-mile stretch of 30th Street between Fontanero Street and Mesa Road, and The post Garden of the Gods roundabout project begins in earnest on 30th Street corridor Monday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KRDO News Channel 13

District 20 finishes interviews for investigation into photo of student with taped on mask

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Academy District 20 announced an update on the investigation into allegations that a teacher forced students to tape masks to their faces. According to Allison Cortez with D20, the district has finished interviews and is now analyzing all of the statements. At this time, Cortez is not sure when The post District 20 finishes interviews for investigation into photo of student with taped on mask appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-vehicle crash causes power outage in NE Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several cars crashed near Powers and Stetson Hills Boulevards Wednesday, causing a power outage that affected thousands of people. At least one power pole was severely damaged by a truck involved in the crash. Colorado Springs Utilities says nearly 3,000 people were without power. A few more details about the The post Multi-vehicle crash causes power outage in NE Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash leaves 9-year-old hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A 9-year-old was left seriously injured after a suspected drunk driver caused a crash at the intersection of Hwy 83 and Powers Blvd, according to Colorado Springs Police. The child received medical attention at the scene from the Colorado Springs Fire Department before being taken to a nearby hospital. The Major The post Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash leaves 9-year-old hospitalized appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Construction begins on 30th Street corridor project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Initial construction begins today, October 22nd, on the 30th St Corridor Project, according to a press release from the city. The project will being with a temporary detour for the Foothills Trail. Trail users will be diverted to the detour starting Monday, October 25th. Then starting on November 4th, 30th St. The post Construction begins on 30th Street corridor project appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Cspdpio#Csfdpio
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities odorant delivery, “the smell of safety”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities will get an odorant delivery today, October 21st. CSU said the odorant will be added to its natural gas distribution system, and they're calling the rotten eggs scent, "the smell of safety," because without it, a natural gas leak would be harder to sniff out. Chevron Phillips provides The post Colorado Springs Utilities odorant delivery, “the smell of safety” appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pueblo reach 2021 highs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Pueblo Department of Health and Environment issued new COVID-19 numbers detailing that 78 people in Pueblo are hospitalized with COVID-19. According to officials, that's the highest amount of hospitalizations since January 2020. From October 13th-20th, there have been 15 COVID deaths in Pueblo, including a two-year-old child, according to The post COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pueblo reach 2021 highs appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two houses offered for free in Colorado Springs giveaway — but there’s a catch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the average home price at $500,000, getting one for free would seem too good to be true, right? But that's exactly what's happening with two adjacent houses on West Costilla Street in the southwest downtown area. KRDO The houses were built around 1900; the smaller one is vacant, has The post Two houses offered for free in Colorado Springs giveaway — but there’s a catch appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Confused if you’re eligible for a booster shot? You’re not alone.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- If you're confused about if you can get your booster shot, you're not alone. Conflicting and changing information has made it tough for some to know when it's time. Tyger Smith, who runs the state's Chapel Hills Mall vaccination site in Colorado Springs, says he's had to turn away about 20-30% The post Confused if you’re eligible for a booster shot? You’re not alone. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado State Patrol investigates fatal crash on Highway 50 in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fatal crash temporarily shut down part of Highway 50 in Pueblo West Wednesday night. According to CDOT, the crash closed eastbound Hwy 50 between McCulloch Blvd. and Purcell Blvd. at 8:41 p.m. At 9:15 p.m., part of Hwy 50 opened while crews worked in the right lane to clear The post Colorado State Patrol investigates fatal crash on Highway 50 in Pueblo West appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

UCCS police investigating ‘racially divisive’ stickers placed around campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Police say they are conducting an investigation after discovering several racially divisive stickers around the the University’s campus on Monday.  The stickers read ‘white guilt is child abuse' and ‘they hate you for being white’. They also possess the name ’Hundred-Handers’ — a The post UCCS police investigating ‘racially divisive’ stickers placed around campus appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Giant pumpkin displayed at Musso Farms in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- With ten days until Halloween, one giant pumpkin in Pueblo is stealing the show. Musso Farms in Pueblo is usually known for its hot peppers, but now there's a new tradition on their farm "A friend of ours, Mick Hodges raises these and usually places every year at the Pumpkin weigh-offs and The post Giant pumpkin displayed at Musso Farms in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman in distress calls police, secures arrest for man wanted for several felony warrants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officers were responding to a call from a woman in distress when they were able to identify a man wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence and motor vehicle theft, according to Colorado Springs police. The woman in distress had called police to the 1400 block of Farnham Pt. at Oasis Apartments at The post Woman in distress calls police, secures arrest for man wanted for several felony warrants appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Thousands of Colorado healthcare workers exempt from COVID-19 vaccine mandate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has released new data to 13 Investigates showing an estimate on how many healthcare workers in Colorado are vaccinated against COVID-19. A state emergency rule mandates all Colorado healthcare workers be fully vaccinated by October 31. The state board of health The post Thousands of Colorado healthcare workers exempt from COVID-19 vaccine mandate appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo voters to decide on road repair funding in 2A ballot issue

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On November 2nd, eligible voters in Pueblo will vote either "Yes" or "No" to a ballot issue that would allocate millions to road repairs. If passed, 2A would use $576,609 from 2020 excess sales tax revenue to fund road repairs in Pueblo. The condition of Pueblos roads has long been a The post Pueblo voters to decide on road repair funding in 2A ballot issue appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police Chief Steven Noeller comments on rising Pueblo homicide rates

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, we reported that Pueblo is experiencing a 122% rise in the number of homicides from 2020 to 2021. In 2020, there were nine homicides in Pueblo. So far in 2021, there have been 20 homicides. According to crime statistics, the numbers outline a 19% increase in the overall crime index The post Pueblo Police Chief Steven Noeller comments on rising Pueblo homicide rates appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

COVID-19 booster shot approval expansion

COLORADO, (KRDO)-- This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccinations as booster doses for people more likely to have severe consequences if they catch the virus. People vaccinated with Moderna have to wait approximately six months or more after their second dose to The post COVID-19 booster shot approval expansion appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy