This Is The New Electric Honda HR-V

Brands that one would never have imagined doing so have begun exploring the idea of their own vehicles. Sony has its Vision-S concept car and Apple has been trying to get its own electric vehicle off the ground for some time now. Unfortunately for the smartphone giant, things haven't been going very well at all, but ironically, the company that assembles iPhones, Foxconn, has beaten Apple to the punch. Foxconn has been working on various ideas and has been partnering with major automakers to help with new cars, and now the fruits of its labors are being presented to us for the first time in three all-new electric vehicles, at least two of which will take on electric giants like Tesla.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO