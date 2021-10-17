CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The New Electric Honda HR-V

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Earlier this year, Honda revealed the new HR-V for Europe and Japan with a cleaner, coupe-style design, and a new hybrid powertrain. A separate HR-V is being designed specifically for the US market, but it still doesn't have a launch date. In the meantime, Honda has presented another new...

