CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'SNL': Rami Malek, Pete Davidson turn our 'Squid Game' obsession into a country song

By Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Did you really think "Saturday Night Live" wouldn't spoof "Squid Game" ?

The Korean survival drama, which has drawn comparisons to "The Hunger Games" and Japanese novel and film "Battle Royale," is Netflix's most popular show ever, with 111 million views in its first 28 days, according to the streaming service .

"SNL" jumped on the show's huge success with a country-fried parody song, a takeoff of Branchez & Big Wet’s “ Turn Up On the Weekend ." Rami Malek ("No Time to Die"), who hosted Saturday's episode with musical guest Young Thug, was joined by Pete Davidson as debt-ridden crooners who sign up for Squid Game to make a quick buck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foxtQ_0cTuuiLk00
Rami Malek at the world premiere of "No Time to Die" in London last month. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

'SNL': Rami Malek can't help 'resting villain face,' Daniel Craig appears as surprise guest

"Yes, I'm broke and it's a damn shame," Davidson sings. "Guess I gotta play the Squid Game."

The actors donned green tracksuits similar to the ones worn in the show, as they participated in life-or-death versions of children's games such as "Red Light, Green Light" and "Glass Stepping Stones."

"There’s a robot girl who caught me running, better duck behind the nearest guy," Davidson sings at one point. Later, one of them kills the other and makes off with the grand prize. ("Forty-five billion won / that's a whole lotta money / At least I think it is / I'm confused by the currency.")

Malek buddied up with Davidson again during another "SNL" sketch, "Celeb School Game Show," where the two played heightened versions of each other.

"He's got the soul of a Victorian child trapped in his eyes," Malek, as Davidson, joked of himself. The Oscar winner donned a blue tie-dye hoodie and blond hair, and talked about Davidson's upbringing in Staten Island, New York.

Malek's Davidson protests when asked to provide an answer about his hometown on the quiz show. "How would I know that? ... All of our classes were to prepare us to be like firefighters or racist cops," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Rami Malek, Pete Davidson turn our 'Squid Game' obsession into a country song

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Rami Malek Hosts SNL, Locklear on Lifetime, NLCS and More

On TV this Saturday: Rami Malek makes his Studio 8H debut, the Dodgers and Braves go head-to-head, and Heather Locklear steps into the shoes of Kristine Carlson. Here are 11 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Fox, TBS. MLB League Championship Series. Ovation. Frankie Drake Mysteries.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pete Davidson Impersonating Him on 'SNL'

Machine Gun Kelly has responded to Pete Davidson's impression of him on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he has some notes. Davidson played Kelly in a sketch called "The People's Kourt," arm-in-arm with Chloe Fineman playing Kelly's girlfriend, actress Megan Fox. After seeing the clip, Kelly is ready to his own turn on SNL.
TV & VIDEOS
Finger Lakes Times

Rami Malek Monologue - SNL

First-time host Rami Malek talks about his sheltered childhood and why he's so good at playing the villain. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3j1IRUk. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #RamiMalek #YoungThug #SNL47.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Young Thug
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Rami Malek
Finger Lakes Times

Rami Malek Is Hosting SNL!

Rami Malek hosts Saturday Night Live on October 16, 2021 with musical guest Young Thug. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3j1IRUk. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #RamiMalek #YoungThug #SNL47.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Rami Malek, Kenan Thompson and Daniel Craig Compete in “Prince-Off”

Kenan Thompson, Rami Malek and surprise cameo guest Daniel Craig were jockeying against one another for the coveted role as Prince in a Jordan Peele-directed horror film/biopic during one of the more memorable sketches from the third episode of SNL‘s new season. Thompson, Craig and Malek all played themselves, while Chris Redd took on the role as Peele with Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim playing casting directors. The skit began with Thompson and Malek being told to take part in a “Prince Off.” They played the opening riff of Prince’s hit “Kiss” while also simultaneously miming out ridiculous actions like getting “pelted...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hunger Games#Snl#Korean#Japanese#Branchez Big Wet#Squid Game#Victorian
The Independent

SNL: Kim Kardashian kisses Pete Davidson in ‘hilarious’ Aladdin sketch

The second episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live saw Kim Kardashian hosting and Halsey as the evening’s musical guest.Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that many viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.Soon after, her Aladdin sketch with Pete Davidson earned more praise from viewers, with fans calling the sketch “hilarious” and another joking “it needs to come to Disney Plus.” A third Twitter user said: “SNL just hit a home run with this sketch.”The pair went for a magic carpet...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Rami Malek Impersonates Pete Davidson In A Wholly Satisfying Saturday Night Live (With A Little Help From Daniel Craig)

This weekend brought another new episode of "Saturday Night Live" -- the third in a series of four back-to-back episodes kicking off season 47 with four first-time hosts. "No Time to Die" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek hosted the show, and although he's best known for his dramatic roles and having "resting villain face," he turned out to be a wholly satisfying collaborator who wasn't afraid to get weird with the "SNL" cast. The Oscar winner turned in a fantastic impersonation of cast member Pete Davidson, and, even though he didn't need it, Daniel Craig also stepped in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Daniel Craig Crashes Rami Malek’s Audition For Prince Movie On ‘SNL’ — Watch

Daniel Craig made a hilarious cameo in a sketch to support co-star Rami Malek on ‘SNL’ — coming dressed as a royal prince instead of the late singer!. Rami Malek, 40, had some help from Daniel Craig during his Saturday Night Live debut! Daniel appeared during a sketch where Rami and Kenan Thompson attempted to audition for the role of late singer Prince in a new biopic film directed by Jordan Peele (in this case, played by Chris Redd). “Wow this is going to be tough — first of all, you guys are my top two choices to play Prince in my biopic?” Chris’ Jordan said to a keen Rami and Kenan, who both came dressed for the role.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'SNL': Rami Malek Feels For Movie Villains In Debut Monologue

Rami Malek made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with an opening that was all about the villains. The 40-year-old actor may be super likable for those who know him, but that doesn't mean he isn't intimidating. Speaking about his role in the new James Bond film, Malek went on...
MOVIES
NJ.com

‘SNL’ 2021 with host Rami Malek: Free live stream, time, how to watch Season 47 online, on-demand

“Saturday Night Live,” or “SNL,” will be hosted by Rami Malek, with musical guest Young Thug, on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11:30 p.m. The historic sketch series, now in season 47, was created by Lorne Michaels with an all-star cast featuring Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant, among others.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Rami Malek Pokes Fun at His 'Resting Villain Face' as SNL Takes on Squid Game

The No Time to Die star kicked off his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with a monologue all about his "resting villain face" on Saturday. Malek, 40, identified with a number of famous movie villains while onstage, including Scar, Hannibal Lecter, the shark from Jaws, Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, Darth Vader, Freddy Krueger, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, and, of course, Bambi.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Rewatch Pete Davidson as Rami Malek on SNL to prepare for the Oscar winner's hosting debut

No Time to Die villain Rami Malek makes his Saturday Night Live hosting debut tonight, but it won't be the first time "Rami Malek" has appeared on the legendary comedy show. Cast member Pete Davidson has depicted the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star a few times over the years, much to fans' delight. Let's take a walk down memory lane ahead of this week's show, which will hopefully see the return of the Rami replica.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Rami Malek as Prince?! The Bond Villain Takes on 'SNL'

"No Time to Die" bad guy — and real-life good guy — Rami Malek took on his first-ever "SNL" hosting gig Saturday night, saying in his monologue that having a "resting villain face" led him to empathize with the likes of Hannibal Lecter, Dracula, Freddy Krueger, Maleficent and more. The...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'SNL': Heidi Gardner Hit Major Milestone During Rami Malek Episode

Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner celebrated a special milestone during the most recent episode of the sketch comedy series. According to The SNL Network, the Oct. 16 episode, hosted by Rami Malek, featured Gardner's 300th sketch on the show. The comedian originally joined the show as a featured player during Season 43.
TV & VIDEOS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

281K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy