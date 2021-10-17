CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Manny Diaz shares message to Miami after loss to UNC

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami head coach Manny Diaz had a heartfelt message to his team after a 45-42 loss to North Carolina Saturday night. The game ended on an interception as Miami was in the red zone, set up for a potential game tying or winning score. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 2-4...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hot seat watch: Miami AD comments on Manny Diaz’s future

Miami’s 2021 season is not going nearly as well as it had hoped. What does that mean for head coach Manny Diaz’s future?. Well, that’s not too clear at this point. Miami athletic director Blake James told Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald this week that Diaz knows the Hurricanes “need to win games,” but he didn’t address Diaz’s job status beyond this season.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

D'Eriq King injury: Miami star QB out for season, embattled coach Manny Diaz pins hopes on redshirt freshman

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz told WQAM on Monday. King suffered the shoulder injury in Miami's 38-17 loss to Michigan State on Sept. 18, and after missing the team's past two games, has decided to move forward with the procedure. King's decision solidifies redshirt freshman Tyler Van Dyke as the Miami starter after he filled in for King in the past two games -- a 69-0 win over Connecticut State and a crushing 30-28 loss to Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Miami football: Manny Diaz should be replaced, former Hurricanes player Colin McCarthy says

Former Miami Hurricanes football player Colin McCarthy has called for a change in leadership at his alma mater and believes Manny Diaz should be replaced by Jordan Orlovsky, who previously worked at the program in 2008 and 2009 as an offensive quality control coach. The Hurricanes are 2-3 this season and come out of their open week with a pivotal matchup Saturday at North Carolina, needing a win to stay in contention for bowl eligibility moving forward with several challenges ahead.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
North Carolina State
Miami, FL
College Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After Hurricanes’ ‘you’re-in-or-you’re-out’ bye week, Manny Diaz admits some players ‘probably won’t’ return

After the Miami Hurricanes’ disappointing 2-3 start, coach Manny Diaz noticed that dissension and friction had trickled into the team’s locker room, with some veteran players losing playing time to younger players. “There were some sit-down, one-on-ones saying, ‘Look, if you’re not happy with your role now, if you don’t raise your level of play, it’s going to get worse and we’re going to have ...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Manny Diaz provides latest injury update on D'Eriq King

Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback D’Eriq King has been dealing with a shoulder injury over the past few weeks. Head coach Manny Diaz confirmed on Monday morning that King’s injury will require surgery on his right throwing shoulder and that his season is over, per AP’s Tim Reynolds. King originally suffered...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: Manny Diaz press conference previewing North Carolina game

Watch head coach Manny Diaz discuss the upcoming game against North Carolina during his weekly press conference on Monday. Miami (2-3, 0-1 ACC) plays at North Carolina (3-3, 2-3) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ACCN). Practice resumes on Tuesday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Manny Diaz wants to see Miami play complementary football at North Carolina

Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz wants to see UM play complementary football on the road against North Carolina. Diaz was disappointed by the disjointed performance between the offense and defense with being unable to own the momentum of the game for a prolonged period. He shared how both the offense...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Conflicting Emotions#American Football#Acc
247Sports

VIDEO: Manny Diaz comments on mood of the locker room

Watch head coach Manny Diaz discuss a variety of topics after practice on Wednesday. Miami (2-3, 0-1 ACC) plays at North Carolina (3-3, 2-3) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ACCN). Practice resumes on Thursday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com...
SPORTS
FanSided

Miami Hurricanes fans feel broken after heartbreaking losses

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz is not getting fired for losing two games by a field goal. Sorry but true. In the first half, I figured Miami might be in deep trouble and that would have been an issue but the comeback was steady and strong. Miami missed an easy field goal against Virginia that was unfortunate.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Tyler Van Dyke crying after heartbreaking Miami loss to UNC

Tyler Van Dyke was shown crying on the field after a heartbreaking ending for his Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. Van Dyke went 20/45 for 264 yards, a touchdown pass and three interceptions in his team’s 45-42 loss at North Carolina. The game ended after Miami’s comeback was thwarted by an interception deep in UNC territory with under 10 seconds left in the game.
MIAMI, FL
Island Packet Online

UNC-Miami live updates: Will the Tar Heels bounce back from last week’s loss?

North Carolina welcomes Miami into Kenan Stadium for an ACC football matchup in Chapel Hill. The game features the two teams that were picked to finish first and second in the league’s Coastal Division standings. It’s a long way from the preseason. The Tar Heels (3-3, 2-3 ACC) are trying to keep their record from falling under .500. The Hurricanes (2-3, 0-1) are functioning now with the knowledge that starting quarterback D’Eriq King can’t come back and save them. King is due to have season-ending shoulder surgery. UNC coach Mack Brown will square off with his former defensive coordinator at Texas. Miami coach Manny Diaz, who calls the defensive plays for the Canes, served as Brown’s DC from 2011-13 at Texas. Carolina is a 7.5-point favorite when the game kicks off today at 3:30 p.m. News & Observer UNC beat writer C.L. Brown is in Chapel Hill for all the action. Check back here for updates during the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy