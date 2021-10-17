Manny Diaz shares message to Miami after loss to UNC

North Carolina welcomes Miami into Kenan Stadium for an ACC football matchup in Chapel Hill. The game features the two teams that were picked to finish first and second in the league’s Coastal Division standings. It’s a long way from the preseason. The Tar Heels (3-3, 2-3 ACC) are trying to keep their record from falling under .500. The Hurricanes (2-3, 0-1) are functioning now with the knowledge that starting quarterback D’Eriq King can’t come back and save them. King is due to have season-ending shoulder surgery. UNC coach Mack Brown will square off with his former defensive coordinator at Texas. Miami coach Manny Diaz, who calls the defensive plays for the Canes, served as Brown’s DC from 2011-13 at Texas. Carolina is a 7.5-point favorite when the game kicks off today at 3:30 p.m. News & Observer UNC beat writer C.L. Brown is in Chapel Hill for all the action. Check back here for updates during the game.

