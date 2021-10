Manchester City vs Burnley will be a clash of styles at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (start time 10am ET on Peacock Premium) and this one is intriguing on multiple fronts. Firstly, Pep Guardiola has plenty of lineup headaches as some of his players have to quarantine after coming back from international games, plus he’s picked up some injuries and Raheem Sterling isn’t happy about his lack of minutes. Given the fact that City have looked slick in recent weeks and won at Chelsea and drew at Liverpool, it seems like Pep Guardiola will find a way to figure this all out. Also, Man City have won their last four home games versus Burnley by a 5-0 scoreline…

