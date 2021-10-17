CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC Panic Room: NC State understood the assignment

 6 days ago
Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss NC...

WRAL News

NC State leads Miami 17-14 at halftime

ESN2 | 3rd - 00:55. Raleigh, N.C. — At halftime, NC State leads Miami 17-14 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Wolfpack, winners of four straight, got a 46-yard pass from Devin Leary to Emeka Emezie to get in Miami territory and a 27-yard touchdown pass on the next play to Thayer Thomas in the final minute of the half to pull ahead with 15 seconds left. Leary finished the half with 214 yards passing and two touchdowns.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State falls to Miami 31-30 in first ACC loss

Raleigh, N.C. — MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke backed up his words. And Miami took a big step toward potentially salvaging its season. Van Dyke passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Charleston Rambo, to lead the Hurricanes past No. 18 N.C. State 31-30 on Saturday night — snapping what was a six-game losing streak against Power 5 opponents.
RALEIGH, NC
State
North Carolina State
WRAL News

Shaw beats JCSU on homecoming 20-14

The Shaw University football team made it interesting but eventually did what was needed to put away a feisty Johnson C. Smith team securing a 20-14 homecoming victory Saturday afternoon inside of Baker Stadium in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division matchup. With the win Shaw improves to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL News

Fayetteville State handles St. Augustine's 40-12

It's not Halloween yet, but Saint Augustine's threw all the tricks it had against the Fayetteville State in a key CIAA Southern Division football matchup in the George Williams Complex. The St. Aug. Falcons (0-6 overall, 0-5 CIAA) switched to a quarterback, ran reverses, double reverses for a pass, and...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Campbell thumped at home by Kennesaw State

Buies Creek, N.C. — Kennesaw State pulled away from Campbell in the second half on Saturday, leading to a 30-7 defeat for the Camels at Barker-Lane Stadium. Campbell fell to 3-4, while the Owls moved to 6-1. Levi Wiggins returned a fumble 94 yards for a touchdown to give Campbell...
BUIES CREEK, NC
WRAL News

Green Hope football coach David Green announces retirement

Cary, N.C. — After 49 seasons of coaching high school football, Green Hope High School football coach David Green announced his retirement on Friday night. Green told his team about his retirement after its game against Green Level High School on Friday night. The Falcons hired Green in 2017 after...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

No. 16 Wake Forest beats Army 70-56 behind Hartman

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Sam Hartman threw for a career-high 458 yards and five touchdowns in a big-play display and ran for another score, and No. 16 Wake Forest defeated Army with a 70-56 victory on Saturday to remain unbeaten. Army (4-3), which lost its third straight, had not defeated...
WEST POINT, NY
WRAL News

NCFC win at home in 1-0 triumph against South Georgia Tormenta FC

Cary, N.C. — North Carolina FC added their seventh win of the season Saturday night, besting South Georgia Tormenta FC, 1-0. A second half goal by NCFC midfielder Peter Pearson, his second of the season, was the difference maker in tonight’s match. NCFC created several early chances throughout the first...
CARY, NC
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

QB Wills totals 8 TDs as Holly Springs outduels Apex, 63-48

Apex, N.C. — Holly Springs quarterback Brock Wills threw for four touchdowns and ran for four more to help the Golden Hawks to a 63-48 shootout win over Apex. The first quarter passed in a relatively low-scoring manner with a touchdown pass by Wills and a rushing score by Ian Bright for Apex to make it 7-7 heading into the second.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL News

Orange sweeps West Johnston in first round

The Orange Panthers swept the West Johnston Wildcats out of the first round of the NCHSAA 3A volleyball state playoffs on Saturday. The first set was close with the two teams trading the lead back and forth for much of the early going. Eventually, Orange found some sustained momentum and...
SPORTS
WRAL News

Lee County stuns No. 17 Scotland with late pick six, 38-31

Sanford, N.C. — The Lee County Yellow Jackets picked up a key conference win over the No. 17 Scotland Fighting Scots on Friday night by a 38-31 margin. Lee County's Tyric McKendall picked off a Scotland pass and took it to the house with 1:21 remaining to deliver the win, but the game went back and forth for a while before that big conclusion.
LEE COUNTY, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

