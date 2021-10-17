CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Caster Calls Out WWE SmackDown Superstar After AEW Dynamite

By Sai Mohan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Caster called out new SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla Saturday night after AEW Dynamite went off the air. As seen in the video below, The Acclaimed interrupted a...

These Three Former WWE Stars Have Landed New Gigs

You have to do something else. Wrestlers are like normal people in that at some point, their careers are going to end. What makes things a little bit different though is the fact that wrestlers are often going to be retiring from the ring far before they are moving into traditional retirement years. They need something else to do and now several former WWE stars seem to have found at least a temporary something.
Becky Lynch Teases Match Against WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Lita (Amy Dumas) retweeted an article looking at five dream matches she could still have with current WWE Superstars. “Who is your pick?” Lita said to her followers. In the comments, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch had an idea, teasing a match. “I’ll send you...
WWE’s Paul Heyman Makes Big Announcement Ahead Of Roman Reigns And Brock Lesnar’s Match At Crown Jewel

One of the WWE’s biggest matches of the year is just around the turnbuckle, as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to go head-to-head for the Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The match already had high stakes, but they just grew a bit bigger with an exciting announcement advocate Paul Heyman made just days before the match.
WWE Suspends Brock Lesnar Indefinitely After Chaotic SmackDown Brawl

Tonight is the start of a brand new era on SmackDown, and it kicked off with the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns. accompanied by Paul Heyman. Reigns didn't take long to address what happened at Crown Jewel. "You holding that title for me, or for Brock? Because when I put my hand out, you did the right thing with the mic, but last night I put my hand out and you just throw the title in the ring," Reigns said. "Should we work on this? This is how it's done. Afterward, he said, "awww, pretty easy right?"
Top WWE Star Loses Title Belt

They say that anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and you never know when a WWE title holder might lose their championship belt. One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to announce that she lost her travel suitcase, which included her gear and her title belt, when she posted the following:
Roman Reigns reveals how long he will still be fighting

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Champion title against Edge, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor and John Cena, but perhaps the toughest challenge awaits him. The 'Tribal Chief' will in fact meet Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, the highly anticipated event that will be staged in Saudi Arabia next Thursday. The...
Charlotte Flair Wanted To Lose RAW Women’s Title To Bianca Belair

One of the most common complaints in WWE right now is Charlotte Flair’s booking in the company. Flair continues to be criticized for getting multiple shots at titles which other WWE Superstars deserved far more than she did. Despite all the backlash, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE returned to the world of international shows this week with its first trip back to Saudi Arabia since February of last year with Thursday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view. With 10 matches in total, WWE has made this card as large as one of the so-called big four PPVs like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. Some of the matchups management has put together make it feel almost as important as one of those shows, too.
Charlotte Flair Escorted Out Of Building By Security After WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a confrontation backstage and it was not a pretty sight. Things did not get physical, but a shouting match did ensue. This was followed by a request for Flair to leave the building before The Man’s dark match was over. New information indicates that The Queen might not have left on her own volition.
WWE Adds Another City Name To Banned Words List

WWE has a list of banned words that they don’t want spoken on their programming. It seems that another city name found its way onto their list. In case you need a refresher, the latest list of banned words includes: “Blood, choke, belt, strap, diva, head shot, trauma, kayfabe, Mofos, house show, DQ, The Anti-Diva, spinal injuries, victim, violence, violent, wrestling, wrestlers, WWF, wifebeater, curb stomp, phrases including the word ‘push’ and ‘being over,’ babyface, heel, job, jobber, card, strangle, kill and murder.” Interestingly enough, Goldberg used “kill” in his promos directed at Bobby Lashley throughout their entire Crown Jewel program.
Former WWE Divas Champion In Las Vegas Ahead Of Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory event is going down on October 23rd, and the company seemingly has a lot planned. This could likely include a few big debuts, since we already know the IInspiration are going to be on the show. Braun Strowman is also very likely for the event, but another name is in town as well.
Ryan Sakoda: Former WWE wrestler dies, aged 48 as Chris Masters and Adam Pearce lead tributes

Former WWE wrestler Ryan Sakoda has died at the age of 48.Born in Tokyo, Japan, Sakoda also appeared in Zero1, Ultimate Pro Wrestling and MTV’s Wrestling Society X.He spent time on the WWE’s roster on a developmental contract in 2003 and 2004, and appeared as a henchman of fellow Japanese wrestler Tajiri.Sakoda filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that WWE had concealed that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries while wrestling for them.The case was brought by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who has been involved in several similar lawsuits, but was dismissed as frivolous by a judge in March 2016.WWE...
Zelina Vega shows off her new tattoo

One of the names that WWE wanted to bring back to the scene after a first release that arrived quite surprisingly in recent months, is that of Zelina Vega, wife of Aleister Black, who later became Malakai Black in the rings of All Elite Wrestling, who for some years had been exhibited only as a manager at NXT and on the main roster.
WWE Smackdown Remains Consistent, AEW Rampage All Time Low

It’s Monday and you know what that means. Time for another edition of the Friday Night wrestling ratings for network television and cable looking at the numbers for WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage. This is final week for the two shows go head to head for the next two weeks. Let us begin.
AEW And Impact Wrestling Partnership Reportedly Ending Very Soon

The current partnership between AEW and Impact Wrestling is reportedly ending after tonight’s Bound for Glory PPV, according to Ringside News. No specifics were given as it concerns talent that has crossed over to each promotion, but talent sharing looks to be done for now after tonight’s show. Over the...
WATCH: AEW Star Calls Out The Rock To Come To Dynamite

That’s one way to go. There are stars in the wrestling world and then there is the Rock, who has long since been one of the biggest stars in the history of wrestling and one of the biggest stars in all of entertainment. That is going to get him a lot of attention, with some of it coming from fellow wrestlers. We saw that again this week, and it was done in the form of a rap.
