Biden's DOJ coming after parents is 'stunning': Brent Bozell

By Charles Creitz
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounder and President of the Media Research Center Brent Bozell sounded off Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin" about Biden's Department of Justice coming after parents and taxpayers who protest school boards. "I'm frightened," said Bozell. Host Mark Levin noted "we now know" the Biden administration "conspired with the...

Comments / 50

Mary White
6d ago

Our tax dollars help support public schools, so where are they coming from saying parents have no right in kids education. They have every right

June Clark
6d ago

we as parents should all be a part of our children's school programs and classes. its how they learn and not be brainwashed.

Debra Sanders
6d ago

Unbelievable wish I could've read whole article but for some reason it's to light to read! WTF

