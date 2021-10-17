(10/17/21) Monty’s Catch of the Day – Coldplay

Today’s catch comes from one of the most artistic, and talented musicians that everyone needs to get familiar with…I’m talking about the one and only Arca. She was born in Venezuela as Alejandro Ghersi, but now resides in Spain and under the name Arca. The list of artists she has collaborated with is pretty impressive including Kanye West, FKA Twigs, Frank Ocean, ROSALÍA, Shygirl, SOPHIE, and on several occasions with Björk. In 2020, Arca was nominated for a Grammy and now in 2021 she is nominated for a Latin Grammy for her previous album Kick i. On December 3, 2021 Arca will be releasing a brand new LP, Kick ii, which contains today’s catch called “Born Yesterday” featuring the vocals of Sia. This song is absolutely amazing in the most unique way. It’s both chaotic and chill at the same time. It’s both haunting and beautiful with incredible electronic programming that builds up intensity as the song rolls on. In my opinion, this is one of the best tracks and collaborations that Arca has created. The critically acclaimed musician has put out another masterpiece and I can’t wait to hear what the new album has to offer. You can watch the video for today’s catch of the day “Born Yesterday (ft. Sia)” by Arca in the YouTube player below. Good things!

