CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen put on display the University of Wisconsin football team’s attitude shift over the past week. What’s behind the Badgers can’t change, but they’re trying to punish those in front of them the rest of the way. Mellusi and Allen were the primary tailbacks and ran with newfound purpose for the Badgers throughout their 24-0 victory over Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium. They took on contact and often ran through it, dragging defenders for extra yards.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO