Today I received an email from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler with a one-question poll: “Do you support increasing taxes to pay for trillions in government spending?”. This is deceptive on so many levels. She does not mention the fact that the proposal is to increase taxes only on those making more than $400,000 per year. She does not mention that the government spending will be on repairs to our sadly outdated infrastructure, providing roads, bridges, schools, and water free of lead — and creating many new jobs in the process. Or to provide educational benefits to our youth and reduce child poverty.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO