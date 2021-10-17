Letter: Support McEnerny-Ogle for mayor

Support our school boards, reject the outrage machine. People who serve on school boards are nonpartisan, unpaid public servants. They support our children in getting an education that will prepare them for life. That education should teach them how to respectfully relate to each other — to solve problems and work through disagreements with their fellow citizens. Learning such cooperation and respect is fundamental to a working democracy. In this campaign season I’ve been shocked to see local school board members shouted at, threatened and falsely accused of advocating a radical left-wing agenda. This is a lie that has been ginned up by big money working through conservative think tanks and media at a national level. They are trying to take our local governments by force, not unlike the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO