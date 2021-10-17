CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Letter: Support McEnerny-Ogle for mayor

By Michele Wollert, Vancouver
 7 days ago

I urge every voter to consider what it will take to keep Vancouver thriving and safe. Cast your vote for the only candidate who can continue to do that: Anne...

Letter: Reject outrage at school boards

Support our school boards, reject the outrage machine. People who serve on school boards are nonpartisan, unpaid public servants. They support our children in getting an education that will prepare them for life. That education should teach them how to respectfully relate to each other — to solve problems and work through disagreements with their fellow citizens. Learning such cooperation and respect is fundamental to a working democracy. In this campaign season I’ve been shocked to see local school board members shouted at, threatened and falsely accused of advocating a radical left-wing agenda. This is a lie that has been ginned up by big money working through conservative think tanks and media at a national level. They are trying to take our local governments by force, not unlike the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.
Letter: Blame commissioner for high rates

To those of you who have received your homeowners and auto insurance renewal notices, please accept my condolences. To you who have yet to receive your renewal notices, you better buckle up. We just received ours last week. The homeowners policy went up 45 percent. The auto policy went up...
Letter: Support for Mechanicsburg candidates

Mechanicsburg residents Paulette Matthews, Jenna Raniowski and Laura Martin join thousands of Democratic women campaigning across the nation in this year’s municipal election. Democrats believe that democracy serves every person and everyone deserves a seat at the table, especially these women on the ballot for Mechanicsburg Borough Council in 2021.
Letter: Support Hanes for fire commissioner

As a Clark County resident and voter, I will be proud to cast my vote in the upcoming election for Rocky Hanes as fire commissioner for Fire District 6. Rocky understands what it takes to make a great fire district work, from financial sustainability and the evolving needs of our community. Rocky’s communications skills make him a natural leader and an ideal fit for this position.
In Our View: Cheers & Jeers: Prudent decision, ballot snafu

Cheers: To changes at Providence Academy. While it is likely to generate backlash, the decision to remove a smokestack at the academy site is a prudent one. The brick smokestack, built in 1910, is a local landmark, with large white letters vertically spelling out “ACADEMY.” A dilapidated brick boiler building and matching laundry also are slated for demolition as parts of the property are renovated with mixed-use buildings.
Letter: Steve Hogan for Camas mayor

Steve Hogan has demonstrated his commitment to Camas citizens’ well-being and quality of life. He is tireless in his advocacy to preserve our amazing natural resources. Steve is ready to go — no learning curve needed. Now, more than ever, we need the experience, stability, vision and proven leadership that Steve Hogan will bring home to our beloved Camas.
Letter: Vote for balanced candidates

Good leaders lead with both brain and heart. The heart alone is too hot, the brain alone too cold. Balance is key, even with our bodies. Hyperthermia and hypothermia are both dangerous. In politics, as an independent, I cannot and will not accept leadership from anyone who is not balanced.
Letter: McEnry, Cox and Dale-Boerke in Camas

As the president of the Camas Education Association, it’s my privilege to share our endorsements. We heartily endorse reelecting Corey McEnry and Erika Cox for the Camas school board. They attentively listen to all concerns and act in the best interest of students. Likewise, we endorse Marilyn Dale-Boerke for Camas City Council, Ward 1. Her decades of experience in human resources for the Camas School District demonstrate that she understands people. Marilyn understands discourse and conflict resolution. She truly and genuinely wants to help move our community forward, and her background and skill set will enable her to do that.
Letter: Former colleague backs Eldridge for Shelton mayor

When David Eldridge was a Shelton police officer he was assigned to the Statewide Narcotic Task Force which I supervised. I had the privilege to work with David for approximately three years and really got to know him on and off duty. I still maintain a relationship with David to this day. David Eldridge was well liked and respected by his supervisors and peers.
Letter: Support Smith, Zavala-Ortega

I encourage those living in Vancouver Public Schools’ boundaries to vote for Wendy Smith and Sandra Zavala-Ortega. Smith, the longest-serving member of the board after just one term, provides history and the perspective of a parent and teacher. Zavala-Ortega, our newest board member, provides the indispensable view of a parent, Latina and former employee who provided services to students most in need.
Letter to the Editor: The ‘Elected Mayor’ Proposal is Flawed

The saga of Councilman Will O’Neill’s flawed “elected mayor” proposal has taken an unhappy twist that requires as many of us as possible to be informed, and to attend the Oct. 26 City Council meeting and speak out against it. My guess is that many of you are asking yourself,...
Vote Ghatan for mayor | Letter

I am very proud of the accomplishments of the employees of the Town of Friday Harbor during my nine-plus years as the Town Administrator. Equally impressive has been the leadership of the Council in evaluating and then funding the projects which have benefited the community. We have also been blessed with solid leadership from the Mayors that I have worked with, Carrie Lacher and Farhad Ghatan.
Support for Victoria Compton | Letter

When Victoria told me she was considering running for Port Commissioner, we realized that all the years of work she has accomplished led to this point in time. If you look at what she has been involved in through her work with the EDC it is evident she has the energy, the intelligence and the vision to bring the Port into a more valuable position serving the residents of San Juan.
Letter: The positive choice for mayor

Why do some people in Lima need to be like some politicians in Columbus and Washington? It seems they only care about being right. It seems they only care about getting votes. It seems they only care about themselves. I left Canada 52 years ago and had the privilege of...
Letter: Support Harless for city council

I encourage everyone to vote for Kim Harless for Vancouver City Council Position 1. My experience working with Kim as our co-chair on the Charter Review Commission is that she approached every issue with an open mind, listened to all commissioners, never abused her position, never tried to silence anyone, was respectful to all and did not come with an agenda. All qualities that made her the effective leader of our commission and qualities that I think are greatly needed in the political climate that we are in. Kim is the leadership we need.
Letter: Support body, vehicle cameras

I strongly urge the Clark County Council to fund body cameras for both deputies and vehicles in the sheriff’s office and require their use. I’m disappointed the wording of Proposition 10 does not make it clear to voters that voting yes means supporting body cameras. Regardless of the results, I urge the council to fund body cameras now. It’s past time. I will vote yes on Proposition 10.
Letter: What I want in a mayor

I want a mayor who knows what it is like to struggle with the problems of raising a family. I want a mayor who knows what it is like to sit at the kitchen table and figure out how to pay the bills. I want a mayor who had the...
Letter: Support infrastructure package

Do the right thing! I’m writing to urge Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler to put our needs and hopes above Republican Party partisanship. Vote “Yes” on President Biden’s infrastructure package so we can gain thousands of new jobs along with the technology designed to grow our economy now, plus in the future.
Letter: Vote Charlie Sisitsky for Framingham mayor

I am a Latinx woman and a mother of a Framingham Public School student. I love my city and strongly believe in reflecting our demographics in the diversity of our elected officials. We gave Ms. Spicer the opportunity to be the People’s Mayor but for four years she failed us...
