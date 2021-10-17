CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Letter: Housing doesn’t add up

By Terry Shea, Vancouver Published:
Columbian
 7 days ago

Seems strange to me that we can house 100 Afghans, but have trouble housing...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbian

Letter: Biden accomplishments add up

In response to “Biden is an embarrassment” (Our Readers’ Views, Oct. 25): How quickly people forget the true embarrassment to America being the action of Trump inciting his followers to disrupt the congressional vote for Biden in January. In the short time Biden has been president he has 98 accomplishments so far. What can we say for Trump? A mere 25 during the entire four years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rappahannock News

Letter: Del. Webert doesn’t understand the issues he votes on

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. In his interview in the Sept. 30 edition of Rappahannock News, Del. Michael Webert stated that expanding healthcare programs including Medicare and Medicaid would “bankrupt” the commonwealth.
DELAWARE STATE
Columbian

Letter: Vote for balanced candidates

Good leaders lead with both brain and heart. The heart alone is too hot, the brain alone too cold. Balance is key, even with our bodies. Hyperthermia and hypothermia are both dangerous. In politics, as an independent, I cannot and will not accept leadership from anyone who is not balanced.
ELECTIONS
Galesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: City doesn't need involved in mushroom discussion

Editor, Register-Mail: First of all, let me start with the disclaimer that the opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer alone and not of Galesburg Cottage Hospital or the Cottage Medical Group. One of your regular correspondents has recently had letters in the paper advocating for the...
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Americans
Montana Standard

Claims don't add up

I need help understanding why our Legislature is requesting a review of the Montana 2020 Presidential Election. I have been seeing other states seeming to fall in line with this request. I, like fellow Montana constituents, have monitored what has taken place in the great United States of America since...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Time for ski areas to step up with housing

My hat is off to Chuck Savall and his wonderfully articulated letter to the editor regarding ski area responsibility. Chuck’s key point was Vail Resorts has earmarked for future high-priced development at ski area bases as they pass off employee housing problems to the taxpayers. I have often marveled at...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Columbian

Letter: Herrera Beutler poll misleading

Today I received an email from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler with a one-question poll: “Do you support increasing taxes to pay for trillions in government spending?”. This is deceptive on so many levels. She does not mention the fact that the proposal is to increase taxes only on those making more than $400,000 per year. She does not mention that the government spending will be on repairs to our sadly outdated infrastructure, providing roads, bridges, schools, and water free of lead — and creating many new jobs in the process. Or to provide educational benefits to our youth and reduce child poverty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Columbian

Letter: Reject outrage at school boards

Support our school boards, reject the outrage machine. People who serve on school boards are nonpartisan, unpaid public servants. They support our children in getting an education that will prepare them for life. That education should teach them how to respectfully relate to each other — to solve problems and work through disagreements with their fellow citizens. Learning such cooperation and respect is fundamental to a working democracy. In this campaign season I’ve been shocked to see local school board members shouted at, threatened and falsely accused of advocating a radical left-wing agenda. This is a lie that has been ginned up by big money working through conservative think tanks and media at a national level. They are trying to take our local governments by force, not unlike the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Columbian

Letter: Support Smith, Zavala-Ortega

I encourage those living in Vancouver Public Schools’ boundaries to vote for Wendy Smith and Sandra Zavala-Ortega. Smith, the longest-serving member of the board after just one term, provides history and the perspective of a parent and teacher. Zavala-Ortega, our newest board member, provides the indispensable view of a parent, Latina and former employee who provided services to students most in need.
VANCOUVER, WA
Columbian

Letter: Support Hanes for fire commissioner

As a Clark County resident and voter, I will be proud to cast my vote in the upcoming election for Rocky Hanes as fire commissioner for Fire District 6. Rocky understands what it takes to make a great fire district work, from financial sustainability and the evolving needs of our community. Rocky’s communications skills make him a natural leader and an ideal fit for this position.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
nbc25news.com

Extra stimulus checks for social security beneficiaries

Flint, Mich. - The senior citizens league is advocating for those on social security to receive a bonus stimulus check. They're now asking congress to consider the additional funds through a letter they sent to congress members. The Senior Citizens League, also known as, TSCL, is asking congress not only...
FLINT, MI
hngn.com

Americans May Get New $1,400 Stimulus Checks if They Belong to This Category

Senior citizens might be one of the categories receiving a stimulus check from pressure groups. A letter written by Senior Citizens League Chairman Rick Delaney to the leaders of Congress serves to demonstrate the position that most seniors were in. According to the letter, they have received reports from tens...
BUSINESS
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Here’s How to Get the New $1,800 Stimulus Check

Golden State Stimulus is an initiative of Californian state to provide monetary assistance to eligible families and individuals, which primarily aims to support Californians with low and medium incomes and assist those struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For Californians who qualify, there is no requirement to do anything other...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy