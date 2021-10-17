Fairborn hosting 10th annual Halloween Festival this weekend

FAIRBORN — Halloween is only two weeks away, and Fairborn has already started to celebrate.

The city is hosting its 10th annual Halloween Festival this weekend after being shut down last year due to COVID-19.

With carnival games, along with food and drinks, Paul Newman Jr., the Executive Director for the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce, says there is something for everyone at the festival.

“If you just look around you can see the smiles on everybody’s faces, they are very happy to be here,” Newman said.

Despite the festival being canceled last year, people are thankful that the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce brought it back this season.

“Were excited to be here, our vendors are excited to be here, the community is excited to be here and we are just happy to be back,” Newman said.

The festival kicked off in downtown Fairborn on Friday, and the last day to attend is Sunday, October 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and a schedule of event’s, you can visit the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

